Access Fixtures Announces New APZA EXTREME-LIFE LED Post Top Lights

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the new APZA EXTREME-LIFE LED Post Top light fixtures. APZA LED post top lights are the most versatile and durable post top lights available. APZA is designed to illuminate areas such as walkways, paths, sidewalks, parking lots and streets, as well as freight terminals and large industrial facilities. With wattage from 40 watts to 960 watts and over 12 different optics options, APZA can be designed and manufactured to illuminate areas with mounting heights from 10 to 100 feet.

“APZA is a unique post top light. It has a wide range of wattage and optics, so it can work in most locations that need area lights.” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “Even better, with EXTREME-LIFE performance of L70 @ 200,000 hours, a NO Glass design, and a heavy-duty powdercoated aluminum frame, APZA will illuminate an area for years with virtually no maintenance.”

APZA joins the large selection of LED post top lights offered by Access fixtures. As the most durable post top light ever, APZA LED post top lights are rated EXTREME-LIFE with L70 @ 200,000 hours. The open architecture is for superior heat dispersion in hot climates. APZAs are available with 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K and 5700K LEDs. APZA is a full cutoff light fixture and is dark sky compliant when equipped with 2200 or 3000K LEDs. Optic options include backlight shielding to control light trespass behind the pole. Other options include a photocell, programmable occupancy/daylight sensor, and custom RAL colors. A 5-year limited warranty is standard and a 10-year limited warranty optional. For more information contact Access Fixtures.


About Access Fixtures
Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

