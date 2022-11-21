The Nebraska Department of Education Hosts “I Love U Guys” School Safety Training

News Release

November 21, 2022

Hundreds of educators, law enforcement officers and first responders from across Nebraska joined the Nebraska Department of Education’s School Safety staff recently for specialized training from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

Participants came away from the workshop able to train others in the Standard Response Protocol and the Standard Reunification Method. This includes program implementation, team training, and handling advanced questions.

The one-day training was provided in person at four locations across Nebraska. Both public and private schools were encouraged to attend.

The purpose behind this training was to bring about common signage and language when threats, hazards or incidents occur in communities to put everyone on the same page. Education, preparation, and collaboration in SRP/SRM measures brings about better results during actual events.

“This information is vital,” said NDE School Safety and Security Director Jay Martin. “It was great to see different community partners come together and work towards the common goal of keeping all children in Nebraska safe.”

Information on Safe2HelpNE was also available at the training. Safe2HelpNE is a reporting system designed for students, staff, and parents to anonymously report concerning behavior which could impact the safety of students or schools across Nebraska. Safe2HelpNE provides service 24/7/365 with trained crisis counselors responding to the reports and relaying information to the proper threat assessment team members at the participating schools. This is a free resource available to our Nebraska school communities.

To learn more about Nebraska Department of Education School Safety visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/safety/

To learn more about the Standard Response Protocol/Standard Reunification Method visit: https://iloveuguys.org/#Hugs

To learn more about Safe2HelpNE visit: https://education.ne.gov/safety/safe2help-faq/ or https://www.safe2helpne.org