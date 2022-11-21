Run Out Groove Records Opens in Burbank, California, with Two Big Events
Vinyl Record Store Officially Opens for Burbank's Holiday in the Park and Record Store Day Black Friday
Black Friday is a big day for most retailers, but Record Store Day Black Friday turns things up quite a bit.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson, owners of Burbank’s newest record store, RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS, are having a busier-than-usual holiday season.
After months in “soft launch mode,” the couple-owned vinyl record store officially opened its doors for Burbank’s annual Holiday in the Park event on Nov. 18, 2022, with a special guest, comedian and musician Fred Armisen. The popular performer played some of his favorite punk rock songs for a capacity crowd both inside and outside the store that night while others looked on via Instagram livestream.
“We couldn’t have dreamed up anything better than having our friend, Fred Armisen, as our first in-store concert,” said RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS co-owner Ellen Rehak. “He helped us make our first Holiday In The Park an incredible night!”
The two store owners will have only a few days to catch their breaths before the next big event arrives on their doorstep, Record Store Day Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022.
“As someone who stood in line for this event for years,” continued Jeff, “it will be an experience being on the other side of the door on Nov. 25.”
Record Store Day is a twice-annual event highlighting independent record stores worldwide by featuring vinyl and other releases made exclusively for the day. Participating record stores, such as RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS, must qualify and take a pledge to carry this unique inventory. More information about this event can be found at RecordStoreDay.com.
RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS will open its door for Record Store Day Black Friday at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2022. Out of respect for its neighbors, the store is asking its customers not to line up before 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, near the store’s door on Cordova Street. Ellen and Jeff are planning to make their early visitors as comfortable as possible while they wait for entry that morning.
Even before the pandemic, vinyl sales were already outpacing other music media types; however, record sales reached new heights during the lockdowns. According to the Luminate Midyear Music Report released in August of this year, record sales increased 361 percent since the start of the pandemic in 2019, thanks mainly to Gen Z consumers.
For more information about RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS, follow on Instagram @runoutgrooverecords, on Facebook at facebook.com/runoutgrooverecords, or visit runoutgrooveburbank.com.
For additional photos from the Fred Armisen appearance or of the founders of Run Out Groove Records, please visit runoutgrooveburbank.com/press
ABOUT RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS
RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS is a boutique vinyl record store in Burbank’s Magnolia Park shopping area, specializing in rock, jazz and more from the 1960s and later. The store also features vintage concert posters, tees and curated books about your favorite musicians.
RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS is owned and operated by Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson.
ABOUT ELLEN REHAK
After a long career in hospitality, including stints at the legendary music venue Largo in Los Angeles and, most recently, the beloved L&E Oyster Bar in Silver Lake, Ellen Rehak, a lifelong music lover, is happily stepping into her role as a business co-owner of RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS.
ABOUT JEFF FERGUSON
When Jeff Ferguson is not handling the buying desk and pricing at RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS, he is the owner/operator of Amplitude Digital, a digital advertising media agency located in Burbank, California. Jeff is also passing on his knowledge to the next generation of marketers as an adjunct professor at UCLA Extension, teaching Advanced Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization for Marketing courses.
