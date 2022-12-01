Kanekt 365 to Exhibit at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, March 2023
We're looking forward to demonstrating how our services can help pizzeria owners streamline their operations and increase sales.”LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365 will exhibit at the upcoming International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas on March 28-30. The company will showcase its latest product innovations, including a new call center POS interface that features conversational AI.
Although Kanekt 365 offers Human call agents, their AI interface integrates directly with any point of sales via API. This technology can handle calls via:
• Phone Calls & Drive Thru
• Text/SMS
• Siri, Alexa, and Google Home
• Social Media such as Facebook and Instagram
• Website Chat, WhatsApp & QR codes
• Kiosk's
• Any voice or digital device
Think of This AI solution as Siri's cousin which is integrated directly with your restaurant’s Point of Sale System.
The Pizza Expo is the perfect opportunity to learn about the latest industry trends and meet with leading suppliers," said Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365. "We're looking forward to demonstrating how our services can help pizzeria owners streamline their operations and increase sales."
Kanekt 365 offers 4 configurations
1. No AI- Simple call center POS interface
2. Human Only with AI- 100% of calls are taken by humans; however, AI listens and enters an order for the Human call agents making the super-agent which is faster and more accurate
3. AI Only – 100% of the calls a handled by the AI
4. Combination human & AI– This is where human and AI come together to handle calls. In this configuration, the number of rings can be set if there is an extended wait time. For example, you could set the AI to handle all calls that exceed 10 seconds in wait time.
Kanekt 365 provides cloud-based point of sale (POS) software and call center solutions to save restaurants time and money while improving customer service experiences. The Pizza Expo is a fantastic place to learn more about the pizza industry and meet with potential partners. We encourage everyone in the pizza industry to attend, and we look forward to meeting you there.
What else can you learn at the Pizza Expo?
• How AI is changing the pizza industry
• The impact of technology on pizza ordering
• New trends in QSR
• Pizza delivery: who will win the race?
The International Pizza Expo takes place from March 26 to 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.pizzaexpo.com.
For more information on Kanekt 365 or its services, please visit kanekt365.com or email info@kanekt365.com.
