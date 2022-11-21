Free2move and Share Now named Mobility Service Provider of the Year
PARIS, FRANCE, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free2move and SHARE NOW named European Mobility Service Provider of the Year!
— Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO Free2move
European Informa Tech Automotive Awards selects Free2move and SHARE NOW as part of the Stellantis Group as the recipient in this prestigious category
Free2move is honored and delighted to announce they have just received the prestigious European Mobility Provider of the Year award, by Informa Tech Automotive Group. The award recognizes the innovation and smart solutions Free2move has designed, empowering customers with new ways to access vehicles, and bringing the world closer to the future of mobility. On top of that, the award acknowledges the great potential that lies in the joining of Free2move and SHARE NOW earlier this year.
“While some other players in the mobility area have been struggling to make their offerings work, the judges felt that Stellantis remains in pursuit of the vision of urban shared mobility becoming the dominant business model in years to come. The judges also felt the automaker displayed its unwavering resolve to accelerate the reach of shared mobility through its continued commitment to platforms including Free2move and SHARE NOW.” Judge, European Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2022.
“We are delighted to be the recipient of the European Mobility Service Provider of the Year award! This first prize goes to the great teams of Free2move & SHARE NOW! We will continue to monitor emerging market trends and new customer needs to continuously offer the best mobility services.” Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO Free2move.
"I am excited that Free2move and SHARE NOW were awarded the European Mobility Service Provider of the Year. I want to thank the teams who are working hard each and every day to serve our customers with the best possible experience. And I am proud of our outstanding products that help people across the world to switch from ownership to usage," says Olivier Reppert, CEO SHARE NOW.
European Informa Tech Automotive Awards
For almost two decades, TU-Automotive has dominated as the premier European automotive technology industry event. Formerly known as TU-Automotive Europe, the show rebranded to AutoTech: Europe in 2022, and continues to be the meeting place that propels automotive technology business in Europe into the future. Awards are carefully selected to recognize game changers in the automobile and mobility industries.
Free2move
The recent world crises have had a strong impact on the automobile industry. And Free2move has stepped in to propose alternative solutions for the international mobility market. Free2move understands time is precious and moving customers is a great responsibility. With that in mind, they have designed an innovative mobility service model that adapts to their dynamic customer needs, offering new vehicle access options.
Free2move offers a complete mobility ecosystem for private and business customers, available in a single app, making vehicles available by the minute, by the day, by the month with a subscription option. They offer services for professional customers with their: Vehicle as a Service; fleet management solutions; corporate carsharing and rental solutions. Free2move is building the future of mobility with flexible, innovative solutions that prioritize service while maintaining profitability and sustainability.
This year, the company has joined forces with SHARE NOW, the pioneer and market leader in free-floating car-sharing. Together the groups serve 6 million customers with flexible car usage services in Europe and North America. Both companies see the world evolving from ownership to usage. And with their combined strengths, Free2move and SHARE NOW will achieve goals in line with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan, which sees Free2move as their key mobility player in Europe and in the United States of America.
Free2move and SHARE NOW are joining all their efforts to accelerate the future of mobility together!
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers and parking spaces via the application. Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.
About SHARE NOW
As the European market leader and pioneer of free-floating car-sharing, SHARE NOW is represented in 16 major European cities with around 10,000 vehicles, including around 3,000 electric vehicles. This corresponds to a share of more than 25 percent of the total fleet. About 3.5 million customers already use the service. SHARE NOW offers a sustainable solution for urban mobility and, as part of the mobility offer, contributes significantly to relieving traffic congestion in cities. Each car-sharing car replaces up to 20 private vehicles in urban traffic. With vehicles from BMW, Citroën, Fiat, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and smart, SHARE NOW continues to expand its European market leadership in free-floating car-sharing. The mobility provider was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Since 2022, the company is a part of Free2move, the world’s only mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world.
About Informa Tech Automotive Group
Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.
