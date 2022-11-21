Njoie Launches Shiatsu Massage Pillow & Seats, Designed to Relieve Stress and Guarantee Comfort
The Bean Massage Pillow is an electric shiatsu cushion with 3D rotation nodes, plus a heat feature to melt away stress and tension in the office, at home, and even in cars.
The Ripple Massage Seat is an electric massage seat with a full back heated shiatsu massage and a vibrating seat, turning ordinary couches and office chairs into massage chairs.
The Shiatsu Massage Pillow and Seats by Njoie are massage tools that combine comfort, performance, and usability in one.VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hustle and bustle of everyday life can be exhausting. Stress, tension, discomfort, and anxiety can make it difficult to achieve goals and feel good about life. Many people try several stress-relief remedies and invest in a wide range of products, from massage chairs to meditation practices. Njoie delivers innovative products geared toward providing the utmost comfort to customers.
Today, Njoie is pleased to announce its official entrance into the home massage segment in addition to its award-winning fitness recovery category with 3 exciting new products just in time for the holiday season.
The Bean Massage Pillow is an electric shiatsu cushion with 3D rotation nodes, plus a heat feature to melt away stress and tension in the office, at home, and even in cars. It is pleasantly lightweight and portable, making it possible to carry around and effortlessly use anywhere.
The Ripple Massage Seat turns ordinary couches and office chairs into massage chairs, with a full back heated shiatsu massage and vibrating seat.
The Ripple PLUS Massage Seat is an upgraded version of the Ripple Massage Seat, going above and beyond with an additional neck massager, bringing full body relaxation into one easy product.
Njoie has developed and launched these 3 products as a way to provide their customers with attainable solutions for more restful, peaceful, and joyful lives in the new year. Since its inception, Njoie has taken a holistic approach to being a wellness resource, offering an array of massage and fitness recovery tools to consumers in the United States.
The newly launched shiatsu massage products make wonderful holiday gifts for friends and family with features including:
Stress and Pain Relief
The deep tissue kneading motion breaks down muscle knots, loosens tendons, promotes blood circulation, and can help expedite recovery from injuries or bad posture.
Lightweight & Portable for Home, Office and Even In-Car
Powered by a 6ft wired power cable and a 12V car adapter for the pillow. It can be used on the couch or bed, or easily attached to car seats and office chairs with elastic velcro straps.
Powerful and Versatile
It features four shiatsu massage nodes with three varying speed levels, intelligent programs, and automatic rotation sequences that change organically to mimic professional shiatsu hand massage.
Heat Massage and Auto Shut Off Protection
The massage pillows and seats all have an advanced heating feature that soothes muscle pain and promotes blood flow. A simple On/Off button can elevate an already relaxing massage with the addition of calming heat.
Ergonomic/Full body
Its ergonomic design allows the Bean Massaging Pillow to fit perfectly behind the neck or lower back, between the shoulder blades, and along the legs and feet. Its dynamic node positions hug large and small muscles alike, as well as hard-to-reach areas.
All of Njoie’s products, including the newly launched Bean, are covered by a full two-year warranty with registration. The company guarantees 100% satisfaction and offers lifetime technical support and customer service to all customers.
For more information, please visit www.njoie.com.
About Njoie
Njoie is a health and wellness brand that provides affordable and quality at-home recovery and self-care solutions for consumers of all lifestyles and activity levels. The California-based company prioritizes injury prevention and relaxation through its growing personal wellness and recovery products portfolio. From professional athletes, exercise enthusiasts, gamers, working professionals, frequent travelers, and more, Njoie is committed to helping all consumers live a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Njoie is a subsidiary of BOSS Audio Systems, a global leader and innovator in audio and video equipment.
For further inquiries, please email amy.tong@njoie.com or call (805) 782-5206.
Amy Tong
Njoie
+1 805-782-5206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other