Telegram of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulations telegram to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I sincerely congratulate you on the decisive victory in the presidential elections. Please accept my most sincere and best wishes on this occasion.

Once again, your election to the highest state post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is clear evidence of your high political influence and the support of the people for the policy you have chosen, which is aimed at the growing socio-economic development of the country and strengthening its position in the international arena.

I believe that during the next period of your leadership, brotherly Kazakhstan will reach new heights in this way.

We highly appreciate your continuous efforts to comprehensively expand and deepen the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

I am sure that with joint actions we will continue to advance the constructive interstate cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and enrich it with new practical examples in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you health, happiness, and further effective government activity for the benefit of the stable development of your country and peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity for the brotherly people of Kazakhstan."