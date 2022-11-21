Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,262 in the last 365 days.

Telegram of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulations telegram to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I sincerely congratulate you on the decisive victory in the presidential elections. Please accept my most sincere and best wishes on this occasion.

Once again, your election to the highest state post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is clear evidence of your high political influence and the support of the people for the policy you have chosen, which is aimed at the growing socio-economic development of the country and strengthening its position in the international arena.

I believe that during the next period of your leadership, brotherly Kazakhstan will reach new heights in this way.

We highly appreciate your continuous efforts to comprehensively expand and deepen the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

I am sure that with joint actions we will continue to advance the constructive interstate cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and enrich it with new practical examples in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you health, happiness, and further effective government activity for the benefit of the stable development of your country and peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity for the brotherly people of Kazakhstan."

You just read:

Telegram of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.