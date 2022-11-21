Wanted Person / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1005835
DATE/TIME: September 11, 2022, at approximately 2239 hours
STREET: Interstate 89N, Mile Marker 101
TOWN: Milton
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ernest Yangassa
AGE: 43
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
CHARGES: Grossly Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Endangerment
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Natasha Cameron
AGE: 18
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
PASSENGER: Nathan Mason
AGE: 20
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
PASSENGER: Veronica Valliere
AGE: 18
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 335
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Michael Amoah
AGE: 25
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 330
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
SUMMARY:
The Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a wrong-way driver collision that occurred on September 17, 2022, on Interstate 89N, in the Town of Milton. The investigation showed that Ernest Yangassa, entered Interstate 89N in the area of Exit 19 in Saint Albans and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89 before crossing into Chittenden County. Yangassa, was traveling southbound in the northbound passing lane, when he collided with a second vehicle operated by Cameron, in the area of Mile Marker 101 in the Town of Milton. Following that collision, Yangassa’s vehicle struck a third vehicle, operated by Michael Amoah. As a result of the collision, both Yangassa and a passenger in Cameron’s vehicle, identified as Nathan Mason, sustained serious injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision, but testing of evidence gathered during this investigation is still pending.
At this time, the Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Yangassa who’s location is currently unknown. Yangassa has an active arrest warrant out of Franklin County for the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation with Serious-Bodily Injury Resulting and Reckless Endangerment. Additional charges have been filed and are pending at the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or at the website listed below.
https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $1,000.00
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division – Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
