Wanted Person / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1005835

DATE/TIME: September 11, 2022, at approximately 2239 hours

STREET: Interstate 89N, Mile Marker 101

TOWN: Milton

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ernest Yangassa

AGE: 43

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

CHARGES: Grossly Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Endangerment

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Natasha Cameron

AGE: 18

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

PASSENGER: Nathan Mason

AGE: 20

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

PASSENGER: Veronica Valliere

AGE: 18

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 335

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Michael Amoah

AGE: 25

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 330

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

SUMMARY:

The Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a wrong-way driver collision that occurred on September 17, 2022, on Interstate 89N, in the Town of Milton. The investigation showed that Ernest Yangassa, entered Interstate 89N in the area of Exit 19 in Saint Albans and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89 before crossing into Chittenden County. Yangassa, was traveling southbound in the northbound passing lane, when he collided with a second vehicle operated by Cameron, in the area of Mile Marker 101 in the Town of Milton. Following that collision, Yangassa’s vehicle struck a third vehicle, operated by Michael Amoah. As a result of the collision, both Yangassa and a passenger in Cameron’s vehicle, identified as Nathan Mason, sustained serious injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision, but testing of evidence gathered during this investigation is still pending.

At this time, the Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Yangassa who’s location is currently unknown. Yangassa has an active arrest warrant out of Franklin County for the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation with Serious-Bodily Injury Resulting and Reckless Endangerment. Additional charges have been filed and are pending at the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or at the website listed below.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $1,000.00

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division – Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.