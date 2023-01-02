LNH STUDIOS RELEASES THEIR LATEST PROJECT, “LONG TALES, SHORT TALES” , A FICTIONAL SHORT STORY SERIES

Storytellers come to life with LNH Studios' new audiobook

RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LNH Studios' latest project, “Long Tales, Short Tales” , is a fictional short story series featuring a variety of genres. These stories are by a group of writers with unique voices from around the nation. Each story is available in two forms, a readable version on our website and an audiobook version featuring voice actors reading the stories.

The audiobook version of these short stories are available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other major podcast platforms. You can also read and listen to these original stories by clicking this LINK.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously performed at the PIT and held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

To learn more about the different projects by LNH Studios LLC, check out our website and Instagram.

For more information, please contact Brendan O’Brien at (908) 309-8062 or latenighthump@gmail.com

