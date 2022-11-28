IMPROV COMEDY TROUPE “LATE NIGHT HUMP” WILL PERFORM AT THE WESTCHESTER COLLABORATIVE THEATER IN OSSINING, NY

OSSINING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Improv Comedy Troupe “Late Night Hump” will be performing in an improv comedy show alongside Blind Tiger Improv on Friday, December 9th at 8:00 PM. The show will take place at The Westchester Collaborative Theater in Ossining, NY.

Late Night Hump will be performing their original improv form “The Interdimensional” where the audience will follow a character as they travel through different time periods, places in space and alternate realities.

Tickets for the event are $10 and include access to the open improv jam following the show. To purchase tickets, please CLICK HERE.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously performed at the PIT and held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

To learn more about Late Night Humo / LNH Studios, please visit their website and Instagram.

For more information, please contact Brendan O’Brien at (908) 309-8062 or latenighthump@gmail.com