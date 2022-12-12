LNH STUDIOS RELEASES “HUMPS OF WISDOM”, FILM & COMEDY TUTORIAL VIDEOS FOR PATREON SUBSCRIBERS

A new series by the comedy group, Late Night Hump, brings education on comedy writing, improv, film production, podcasting and more

RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LNH Studios releases their newest project, “Humps of Wisdom” , a series of tutorial videos available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. The series features 5 minute videos that will demonstrate and teach skills including improvisation, comedy writing, film production, podcasting and more. Each video will be conducted by a member of the LNH Studios team.

To watch these tutorial videos and get access to the rest of LNH Studios' premium content, please visit the LNH Studios Patreon page. You'll find more bonus podcast episodes, improv shows, films and more.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously performed at the PIT and held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

To learn more about the projects by LNH Studios and to stay connected, please check out our website and Instagram.

For more information, please contact Brendan O’Brien at (908) 309-8062 or latenighthump@gmail.com