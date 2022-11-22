City of Andover, Kansas, Expands Use of GIS Data with Cartegraph Infrastructure Management Software
See how Cartegraph’s infrastructure management software powered up Andover, Kansas’ large amount of GIS data for better planning and problem solving.KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders from the City of Andover, KS, wanted to make better use of the City’s significant amount of public works GIS data to manage assets, track work, and guide spending decisions, so they partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
The City, a bedroom community of Wichita, is sought out for the small-town atmosphere and convenient commute to its larger neighbor to the west. In addition to using the City’s data to effectively inventory and track asset attributes and conditions, leaders were looking for an infrastructure management software that would manage daily tasks, from routine maintenance to repairs. Officials also wanted powerful data analytics that were accessible and easy to interpret and extract. Most of all, the solution had to be simple for their crews to use. They were able to get all that and more from Cartegraph.
The City plans to begin using the asset management software for its streets, fleet, and parks assets. By integrating their ArcGIS data with Cartegraph, city staff and leaders will be able to make informed decisions when planning projects or when preparing for disasters. Better decision-making will lead to greater productivity, smoother operations, and improved troubleshooting. What’s more, staff in the field can take GIS data to the next level with Cartegraph, which will allow them to quickly see the location of assigned tasks, tasks in progress, and planned tasks.
The City of Andover joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that pair Cartegraph's asset management and work order software with ArcGIS to better manage their infrastructure assets and operations, track work orders, and guide infrastructure investment decisions.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
