Certrec has been Selected by Energy Tech Review as One of the Top Ten Power Plant Tech Solution Providers of 2022.
Certrec’s ability to reduce risk for utilities through digitization is explained in Energy Tech Review’s 2022 Power Plant Tech edition, profiling Certrec.
We are glad to announce Certrec featured as one of the Top 10 Power Plant Tech Solution Providers in 2022.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certrec, a leading provider of NERC regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized by Energy Tech Review as one of the Top Ten Power Plant Tech Solution Providers of 2022. Energy Tech Review has also profiled Certrec, featuring an interview with Certrec’s Director of NERC Compliance, Evans Heacock, in the new Power Plant Tech 2022 Edition of Energy Tech Review.
“We are glad to announce Certrec featured as one of the Top 10 Power Plant Tech Solution Providers in 2022,” said Charlotte Smith, Managing Editor of Energy Tech Review. “Within Certrec’s team, three-quarters of their NERC compliance consultants have 30+ years of plant-operating and compliance experience. This real-world power plant know-how in regulatory compliance, engineering, and licensing for nuclear, fossil, solar, wind, and other generation and transmission entities means the team has valuable insights into the challenges that plants are facing.”
With this achievement, Certrec will continue its efforts to provide innovative and effective solutions to power plants. As threats from natural disasters and cyber-attacks increase, it is vital to ensure the grid is operating safely and reliably. Certrec aims to meet these challenges and reduce risk through its regulatory compliance, digitization, and cybersecurity solutions.
Certrec’s digitization solutions help toward a more resilient power grid.
Over the last year, Certrec has formed alliances with several companies in the energy sector to create a more efficient and reliable grid. Through digitization, plants can modernize, increase their return on investment, and become more resilient than before. This helps reduce the cost of business, improves efficiency, and with predictive analysis, plants can mitigate disruptions to service.
One of these new alliances includes Fischer Block, a leading provider of grid modernization solutions. Power plants are increasing their digitization efforts to create a more reliable grid. Fischer Block’s new SMART block devices alert power plants to potential operational disruptions. With Certrec’s regulatory experts interpreting diagnostic information gathered from these devices, plants can be warned to take corrective actions, damage can be mitigated, and evidence can be collected for compliance purposes.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.
Certrec’s engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
About Energy Tech Review
Energy Tech Review is an Energy Technology magazine that aims to assist service providers and businesses in choosing from the vast pool of enterprises within the energy sector. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market. – For more info, visit: https://www.energytechreview.com
