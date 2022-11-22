Submit Release
HeiSpark® announces the debut of its latest Children’s Book, Francois and Vincent©

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeiSpark® is proud to debut Francois and Vincent©, the latest work from Christine Kevorkian, Creator and Author, and Suam Fonseca, Illustrator. Published in both print and digital media. Available online; HeiSpark® Wish APP and E-Book Reader; and retail flagship store Toronto, McEwans TD Centre.

This adorable fairytale sends you on a French gastronomy adventure, where best friends, Francois and Vincent© discover that their friendship is tested by the most unimaginable challenge of all. Chocolate. With unwavering courage and loyalty, Francois and Vincent© prove that compassion and acceptance define an unbreakable friendship.

Inspired by the real lives of revered culinary celebrities, François Pralus and Vincent Ferniot. International Multi-Award Winning Master Chocolatier, Pralus, was awarded The National Order of Merit, and Vincent Ferniot, a Gourmet Journalist and Entrepreneur, was awarded The Order of Agricultural Merit. Inventors of Carré de Café® they received the prestigious accolade “TASTE INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”, in 2018 at the Best Gourmet Selection (France).

Carré de Café® was born from a childhood desire of Vincent Ferniot, a prepubescent lover of coffee. His earliest memories of eating coffee eclairs, one in each hand, hoping that one day he too could bite into a bar of coffee. Just as his friends enjoyed a bar of gourmet French chocolate. With a fortunate stroke of serendipity, Vincent met François Pralus, a pioneer in the bean-to-bar chocolate movement; an instant friendship bloomed, ultimately granting Vincent’s childhood wish.

HeiSpark® exclusively sources, Carré de Café® Couverture, by Maison Pralus, to be made into the proprietary star for each Francois and Vincent© HeiSpark® cookie. Cookies available in-store and online in December 2022.

“Imagine the courage of a child to declare he prefers coffee over chocolate! My wish is that this beautiful story inspires children to be brave and command their true authenticity.” Christine Kevorkian

Francois and Vincent© is set in the town of Roanne, France, home to the famous Praluline®, a French pastry invented by François Pralus' father, M. Auguste Pralus, in 1955. The Praluline® and its creator, are both honoured and featured in the pages of this book.

HeiSpark®, a division of Coco Doro Corp., is a registered trademark in the United States of America, the European Union, Japan, and China.

HeiSpark® published print and digital media includes Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©, HeiSpark® Wish APP and E-Book Reader ©2022 Copy Rights, All Rights Reserved. All books translated into twenty-three languages on HeiSpark® Wish APP and E-Book Reader: Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Binary, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Urdu.

HeiSpark© Wish App and E-Book Reader, in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Canada.
Available for download on iOS Devices, APP Store®, Apple Inc.®:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/heispark/id1572303848

Android, Google PlayStore®, and Google LLC.® :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.heispark.ebookReader

For more information:
www.heispark.com
info@heispark.com
HeiSpark®
Flagship Store Front Canada:
McEwans
TD Centre 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto

Christine Kevorkian
HeiSpark®
+1 647-880-2500
email us here

