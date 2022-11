HeiSpark® announces the debut of its latest Children’s Book, Francois and Vincent©

HeiSpark® Francois and Vincent© 2022 Copyright, Coco Doro Corp., All Rights Reserved

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeiSpark® is proud to debut Francois and Vincent©, the latest work from Christine Kevorkian, Creator and Author, and Suam Fonseca, Illustrator. Published in both print and digital media. Available online; HeiSparkWish APP and E-Book Reader; and retail flagship store Toronto, McEwans TD Centre.This adorable fairytale sends you on a French gastronomy adventure, where best friends, Francois and Vincent© discover that their friendship is tested by the most unimaginable challenge of all. Chocolate. With unwavering courage and loyalty, Francois and Vincent© prove that compassion and acceptance define an unbreakable friendship.Inspired by the real lives of revered culinary celebrities, François Pralus and Vincent Ferniot. International Multi-Award Winning Master Chocolatier, Pralus, was awarded The National Order of Merit, and Vincent Ferniot, a Gourmet Journalist and Entrepreneur, was awarded The Order of Agricultural Merit. Inventors of Carré de Caféthey received the prestigious accolade “TASTE INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”, in 2018 at the Best Gourmet Selection (France).Carré de Caféwas born from a childhood desire of Vincent Ferniot, a prepubescent lover of coffee. His earliest memories of eating coffee eclairs, one in each hand, hoping that one day he too could bite into a bar of coffee. Just as his friends enjoyed a bar of gourmet French chocolate. With a fortunate stroke of serendipity, Vincent met François Pralus, a pioneer in the bean-to-bar chocolate movement; an instant friendship bloomed, ultimately granting Vincent’s childhood wish.HeiSparkexclusively sources, Carré de CaféCouverture, by Maison Pralus, to be made into the proprietary star for each Francois and Vincent© HeiSparkcookie. Cookies available in-store and online in December 2022.“Imagine the courage of a child to declare he prefers coffee over chocolate! My wish is that this beautiful story inspires children to be brave and command their true authenticity.” Christine KevorkianFrancois and Vincent© is set in the town of Roanne, France, home to the famous Praluline, a French pastry invented by François Pralus' father, M. Auguste Pralus, in 1955. The Pralulineand its creator, are both honoured and featured in the pages of this book.HeiSpark, a division of Coco Doro Corp., is a registered trademark in the United States of America, the European Union, Japan, and China.HeiSparkpublished print and digital media includes Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©, HeiSparkWish APP and E-Book Reader ©2022 Copy Rights, All Rights Reserved. All books translated into twenty-three languages on HeiSparkWish APP and E-Book Reader: Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Binary, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Urdu.HeiSpark© Wish App and E-Book Reader, in partnership with Make-A-WishCanada.Available for download on iOS Devices, APP Store, Apple Inc.Android, Google PlayStore, and Google LLC.For more information:info@heispark.comHeiSparkFlagship Store Front Canada:McEwansTD Centre 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto