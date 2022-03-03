HeiSpark™ announces the release of HeiSpark™ Wish APP and E-Book Reader 2.0, in support of Make a Wish® Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- HeiSpark™ is honoured to partner with Make-A-Wish® Canada, to inspire hope in children of all ages through a worldwide wish portal, and e-book reader, with the sole purpose to unite users worldwide with the universal feeling of hope.
It was specifically designed with the intention to be a completely unique user experience than any other social media platform. The ultimate goal is to inspire users to wish bravely and offer the possibility for unlimited wishes.
HeiSpark™ Wish APP is now available for download on iOS Devices, APP Store®, Apple Inc.®, Android, Google PlayStore®, and Google LLC.®
APP created and designed by: Christine Kevorkian, Canada
Illustrations: by Suam Fonseca, Honduras
Built by: Sigma Solve Inc., USA
ABOUT HeiSpark™
HeiSpark™, a division of Coco Doro Corp., the world’s first ultra-premium fine cocoa inspired NFT line. With a mission to provide a unique chocolate experience through real life (IRL), and digital user experience (UX).
HeiSpark™ Chocolate
HeiSpark™ chocolate stars are made with award-winning chocolate couverture from France. Made exclusively with two ultra premium fine cocoa varieties: Organic Heirloom Trinitario Cocoa, grown by Bertil Åkesson's Bejofo Estate, in Madagascar, and Mayan Red™ Cocoa, grown by Xoco Gourmet partner farmers in Central America.
HeiSpark™ chocolates are 100% Direct Farmer Traceable, accessing information of exact farmers that have grown the cocoa for each star through a QR code on the chocolate packaging.
Where to buy:
USA: HeiSpark™ announces its most recent partnership with Cloud Retail™ (which will go live in April 2022) / Cloud Kitchens™, City Storage Systems, LLC., (UBER) for California and plans to expand this partnership in 2023.
In Canada, HeiSpark™ chocolates are part of the inflight offering to private air charter passengers out of Toronto. And is sold at Summerhill Market, McEwans, The Village Grocer, Dominos Foods, Cheese Boutique, The Candy Bar, Jojo Coco, Fresh and Wild, The Dog Park Bistro, Poochykat.
HeiSpark™ Chocolate varieties in a 15g Stars:
Organic Heirloom Trinitario - Diamond Light© Milk, 40% Milk, 75% Dark
Mayan Red Cocoa™ - HeiMaya© Milk, 48% Milk with Sea Salt, 70% Dark
HeiSpark™ Cocoa Hero Stories: Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©
Let your imagination take you to a magical cocoa plantation in Bejofo, Madagascar. In this simple moment between a father and his lovely daughter, the purest of love is found. Be fascinated by a world so extraordinary, that the essence of our cocoa glows brightly. A flavour so brilliant, we call it Diamond Light©.
Explore the enchanting world of lush Honduran sceneries and beautiful native butterflies. HeiMaya© takes you on a magical voyage of discovery as she transforms her cocoa into the most delectable chocolate you've ever tasted!
Inspired by the real-life stories of Bertil Åkesson and Frank Homann, our cocoa growers.
Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©
Written by: Christine Kevorkian, Canada
Illustrations by: Suam Fonseca, Honduras
HeiSpark™ books are printed in English, published in 23 languages and accessible on our HeiSpark™ APP.
Translated in: Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Binary, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Urdu.
Books printed by Colour Innovations, Canada.
ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® CANADA
Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and more than 50 countries worldwide.
Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 36,000 wishes across the country, over 900 last year alone.
For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.
ABOUT COCO DORO CORP.
Founded in 2012, owner of HeiSpark™ Chocolate, HeiSpark™ International IP and Copyrights.
North American Distribution Zingermans Coffee Company/ Candy Manufactory.
Christine Kevorkian
HeiSpark™/ Coco Doro Corp.
+1 6478802500
info@heispark.com