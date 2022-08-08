HeiSpark® announces the exclusive launch of Cocoa Hero Cookies at McEwan Fine Foods TD Centre, Toronto
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeiSpark® announces the exclusive launch of Cocoa Hero Cookies at McEwan Fine Foods TD Centre location in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
HeiSpark® Cookies
Made exclusively with HeiSpark® stars and branded with HeiSpark® illustrations:
Francois HeiSpark® Cookie:
Made with Sir Francois Pralus Master Chocolatier’s world famous, multi award winning Maison Pralus Melissa milk chocolate couverture.
Vincent HeiSpark® Cookie:
Made with award winning “Best Gourmet Innovation”, Carre De Cafe® coffee couverture. Invention and joint venture of Vincent Ferniot, gourmet celebrity/journalist/entrepreneur and Sir Francois Pralus, Master Chocolatier.
Diamond Light© HeiSpark® Cookie:
Made with world famous “Golden Bean” and multi-award winning Organic Heirloom Trinitario Cocoa, milk chocolate couverture. Grown by Bertil Åkesson’s Bejofo Estate, in Madagascar.
HeiMaya© HeiSpark® Cookie:
Made with “the world’s purest chocolate”, Xoco Gourmet’s Single Variety Mayan Red™ Cocoa milk chocolate couverture, grown by Xoco Gourmet partner farmers in Central America.
ABOUT HeiSpark®, a division of Coco Doro Corp.
HeiSpark® is a registered trademark in Canada, United States of America, European Union, China and Japan.
http://www.heispark.com
HeiSpark® Wish APP and E-Book Reader, in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Canada:
Available for download on iOS Devices, APP Store®, Apple Inc.®, Android, Google PlayStore®, and Google LLC.®
Created and designed by: Christine Kevorkian, Canada
Illustrations: by Suam Fonseca, Honduras
Built by: Sigma Solve Inc., USA
HeiSpark® Books:
Francois and Vincent©, Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©
Written by Christine Kevorkian
Illustrations by Suam Fonseca
E-Book Reader: Diamond Light© and HeiMaya©
Translated in: Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Binary, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Urdu.
ABOUT MCEWAN’S GROUP
The McEwan Group is recognized as one of Canada’s premier hospitality companies with a portfolio of innovative restaurant locations, grocery stores and an exceptional catering service. Chef Mark McEwan began his career as the executive chef at Toronto’s upscale Sutton Place Hotel. From here, he opened the ground-breaking North 44 and McEwan Catering which set a new standard for Toronto’s culinary scene. Chef McEwan continued to push dining innovation with the launch of Bymark, ONE and Fabbrica which now has 3 unique locations. Inspired by global food halls, Chef McEwan opened McEwan’s Groceries which have 2 locations across Toronto. Chef McEwan then showcased his innovative approaches to Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cuisine with Diwan at The Aga Khan Museum. Now, Chef McEwan mentors budding chefs in his kitchens, through his bestselling cookbooks and as head judge on Food Network’s hit series Top Chef.
ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® CANADA
Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 36,000 wishes across the country, over 900 last year alone.
For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.
Christine Kevorkian
Coco Doro Corp. / HeiSpark™
+1 647-880-2500
email us here