Troop F Weekly Report 11-14 to 11-20-22

Incident Type: Criminal speeding

Date: 11/18/2022

Town: T8 R5 WELS

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on State Route 11, T8 R5 WELS, and observed a vehicle driving criminal speed, 94 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and then the man stated he did not realize he was driving so fast. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Incident Type: traffic arrest

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: Patten

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten when he met a vehicle driving south with the windshield smashed obstructing the drivers view. The vehicle was stopped and after an investigation it was found the vehicle was not registered, insured, and the driver has a suspended Florida driver’s license due to child support. The woman was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and issued a traffic summons for the insurance violation and operating without approved safety glass. The vehicle was towed from the roadway, and she planned to stay with friends in Sherman.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving south in Presque Isle where there are four lanes. A vehicle passed him going south and then immediately slowed, keeping its brakes activated. Tr. Roy conducted a registration query and learned the vehicles registration was expired. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop and further investigation revealed the driver has a suspended Maine driver’s license and did not have insurance on the car. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for the insurance violation. The car was left in a parking lot and the man arranged for a licensed driver to come get him.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Oakfield and observed a vehicle driving with an expired inspection certificate. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license. The man said he knew it was suspended for medical reasons two years ago, never took care of it, and has been driving ever since. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a licensed driver came and got him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAR and false attached plates

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: mapleton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a vehicle with an incomplete/defective exhaust system. After initiating a traffic stop, it was discovered the registration plates were falsely attached the driver has a revoked Maine driver’s license. Tr. Rider issued the man a criminal summons for both violations and had the vehicle towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: suspended registration

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: island falls

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay stopped a vehicle on Interstate 95, Island Falls, for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, Tr. Castonguay discovered the vehicles registration plate was suspended and flagged inactive. Tr. Castonguay spoke with the driver and issued him a criminal summons for operating with a suspended registration. Tr. Castonguay allowed the man to take the vehicle home since it was only a few miles.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- ERT

Date: 11/18/2022

Town: Cherryfield

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS, TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins, Tr. Martin, and other members of the ERT assisted MCU-North at a homicide scene in Cherryfield. Cpl. Kilcollins and Tr. Martin assisted in executing warrants, searching scenes, photographing the scenes, and evidence collection.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 11/19/2022

Town: Caswell

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS, TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins and Tr. Martin responded to a neighborhood dispute in Caswell. A female had called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted by her next-door neighbor. Cpl. Kilcollins interviewed the female caller who advised that her next-door neighbor had come to her house and started a physical altercation with her. The female advised that the female had punched her a few times in the body. They went next door and spoke with the other female who advised them that she too was attacked by the female caller. After interviewing all people involved the next-door neighbor was summonsed for Assault and given a trespass notice for the caller’s property.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/15/2022

Town: Mars Hill

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE, TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A female showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Tr. Levesque’s investigation, he placed the female under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol. The female was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Operating After Suspension.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/15/2022

Town: westfield

Trooper: Tr. sylvia & tr. curtin