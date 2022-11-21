Sonata Senior Living expands Serenades for her, Memory Care Exclusively for Women

Serenades for her Memory Care Exclusively for Women

Serenades for her now expanding to additional neighborhoods and will now be available in South Florida.

Sonata’s all-female neighborhood concept simplifies life for the resident and her loved ones, providing a greater degree of gender-specific privacy while giving family members increased peace of mind.” — Shelley Esden, President and CEO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonata Senior Living, an Orlando-based owner, operator, and developer of senior living communities, has announced the expansion of Serenades for her, its new and exclusively female memory care lifestyle option. This leading-edge program, originally launched in Serenades at West Orange, will now be offered in two neighborhoods in Serenades at the Villages and Serenades at Longwood. Serenades for her will also be a brand-new lifestyle option at Sonata Boynton Beach in South Florida.

All-female neighborhoods create a robust social environment in which women can revel in a newfound sense of sisterhood, enduring friendships, and mutual support. Activities will support social interaction tailored to female preferences, including art, music, culture, food, games, and group exercise. Dining and family room environments are also exclusively women-only to emphasize community and social interaction.

According to Sonata President and CEO, Shelley Esden, Serenades for her was born from years of experience in innovative memory care programming and purpose-built design. “It has been found that women experience Alzheimer’s disease and dementia differently and with greater frequency than men,” Esden said. “Sonata’s all-female neighborhood concept simplifies life for the resident and her loved ones, providing a greater degree of gender-specific privacy while giving family members increased peace of mind.”

According to Julie Fernandez, Regional Director of Operations for Sonata’s Serenades Memory Care communities, Serenades for her has been welcomed by residents and families. “Our initial neighborhoods were fully occupied almost immediately,” Fernandez said. “Many say the added level of privacy coupled with Serenades’ award-winning care and home-like environment are exactly what they were looking for in a Memory Care community.”

Renovations are now underway. Serenades for her features a more feminine color palette and décor aimed at evoking a sense of comfort and serenity. Architectural features and furnishings have been softened to promote tranquility.

Amenities, too, have a distinctly feminine appeal. Serenades for her neighborhoods include an onsite salon and nail bar plus a Bath-tique Spa for moments of pure luxuriance. Of course, Serenades’ secure outdoor courtyard and garden space fulfill her desire for communion with the natural world.

Reservations are being accepted for immediate move-in. For more information, visit serenadesforher.com

About Serenades Memory Care

Serenades by Sonata is a highly effective award-winning memory care program unlike any other found in the state of Florida. By focusing on what remains of the memory, Serenades integrates the personal preferences and abilities of residents into daily activities to promote independence, support freedom of choice, and improve the quality of life in those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Using a purpose-built model, Serenades Memory Care communities incorporate features proven to positively affect the treatment of dementia symptoms. These include beautiful, yet simplistic, open floor plans, color-coding, and cueing for easy orientation and navigation.

About Sonata Senior Living

Sonata Senior Living is a licensed owner, developer, and operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities located exclusively in Florida. Recognized by Argentum as a Best of the Best Award recipient for memory care programming and design, Sonata Senior Living is committed to enriching the lives of older adults through constant innovation, programming, and services that recognize individuality and personal choice. Partners include the Florida Senior Living Association, the Alzheimer’s Association, Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care®, and Argentum. For more information visit sonataseniorliving.com.

