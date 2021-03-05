Sonata Senior Living Celebrates the Groundbreaking of Sonata Lake Mary their Newest Community in Central Florida.

Sonata Senior Living's newest community, Sonata Lake Mary, opening Fall 2022 Sonata Senior Living CEO, Stuart Beebe, Lake Mary City Officials, Construction and Financial partners break ground of Sonata Lake Mary Sonata Senior Living

Sonata Senior Living announced the groundbreaking of their newest senior living community, Sonata Lake Mary, a $62 million resort-style campus.

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonata Senior Living and capital partner, Berkshire Residential Investments, announced the groundbreaking of their newest senior living community, Sonata Lake Mary, a $62 million resort-style campus being built in Lake Mary, Florida FL. Located on a seven-acre site within the 153-acre, $750 million Lake Mary Wellness and Technology Park mixed-use development, the signature property will feature a mix of 193 assisted living, independent living, and memory care apartments.

Sonata Lake Mary, the company’s second community scheduled to open post-pandemic, will incorporate the latest purpose-built design, safety, and innovations. Residents will experience enhanced touchless technology, the ability to video conference with loved ones directly from their in-apartment televisions, and enhanced disinfection and air purification systems that have become synonymous with the Sonata Safe philosophy. In addition to these safety enhancements, residents will enjoy spacious apartments from 765 sq. ft. to 1,550 sq. ft., exclusive garage apartments, upscale amenities, and Sonata's trademark exceptional service and care.

"Safety has become our new normal, and hospitality is at the center of all Sonata Senior Living Communities," said Shelley Esden, COO of Sonata Senior Living. "Sonata Lake Mary will purposely combine the two to deliver a modern-day building that puts the needs of our residents first while aligning with the expectations of today’s seniors who desire more choices."

“Berkshire is excited to partner with Sonata on the first of what we hope are many projects to come,” noted Heather Boujoulian, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer of Development & Construction Investments at Berkshire. “Their commitment to care and service make them a great addition to our curated and growing group of senior living development partners,” she continued.

Discerning residents will enjoy gourmet dining venues, a full-service bar, theatre, spa, and fitness center. Expansive outdoor Florida-style living spaces and amenities abound, including a resort poolside bar and bistro, bocce ball court, putting greens, dog park, and pet spa, among other amenities such as golf cart charging stations, covered parking, and limited garage apartments. Innovative amenities such as a best-in-its-class, virtual indoor golf simulator will cater to the active senior lifestyle.

Sonata Lake Mary, located at the intersection of Caring Drive and Technology Parkway, will place the community within walking distance of Orlando Health’s Reinhart Road campus, which currently includes the existing Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion and recently announced plans to expand the campus with a new six-story, 134-bed patient tower.

The Lake Mary Wellness and Technology Park is planned to create a sustainable live, work, and medical wellness town center, and senior housing is an essential component of that framework. “We are building a community within a community, and our presence in the park squarely places emphasis on wellness in senior living, which is something we are passionate about," said Esden. "The location in the Lake Wellness and Technology Park will provide our residents convenient access to world-class medical facilities in addition to our signature care."

The 250,000 square-foot senior living community will create approximately 200 jobs during construction and 85 permanent jobs in Lake Mary upon welcoming VIP Founders Club residents in 2022. Lake Mary Mayor, David Mealor, celebrates the groundbreaking. “Sonata Lake Mary will not only bring positive economic impact to the Lake Mary and surrounding areas; it will allow older residents to age in place -- in the city they love and in a community that allows them to live life to the fullest.”

Sonata Lake Mary will be the 13th community for Orlando-based Sonata Senior Living and its first joint venture with Berkshire Residential Investments. It is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022.

About Sonata Senior Living

Sonata Senior Living is a privately owned regional developer and operator of innovative senior living communities, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care options throughout Central and South Florida. Sonata is nationally recognized as a leader in the senior living industry and has earned multiple awards for research and evidence-based design and programming. Their philosophy is to help residents retain their independence and sense of self through a blend of signature programming, cutting-edge technology, a commitment to compassionate care, and best-in-class customer service. Sonata is led by an executive team that has been together since the company’s 2008 inception. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Sonata’s portfolio is comprised of 11 operational communities, plus two additional locations under construction. For more information on Sonata Senior Living, visit www.sonataseniorliving.com

About Berkshire Residential Investments

Berkshire Residential Investments is a vertically integrated residential real estate investment and property management company with over 50 years of experience. Berkshire’s team of industry leaders has gained a reputation for being able to identify opportunities and effectively manage through various economic environments, establishing a long-term track record of solid performance based on thoughtful, leading edge investment strategies, and hands-on development and operational experience. Berkshire, a registered investment advisor, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco. As of September 30, 2020, Berkshire Residential Investments had approximately $10.6 billion in real estate assets under management. For more information on Berkshire, please visit www.berkshireresi.com.