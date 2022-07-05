Sonata Senior Living Announces Reorganization with Dual Operational Strength

Sonata Senior Living Shelley Esden, Co-Founder, President & CEO Stuart Beebe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Orlando-based Sonata Senior Living has announced a corporate reorganization plan to position the company for future growth and expansion.

As part of the plan, Co-Founder, Former President, and CEO Stuart Beebe has been named Managing Partner of Sonata Senior Living. Co-Founder and Former COO Shelley Esden has assumed the role of President and CEO, effective immediately.

Reorganization at Sonata assures operational excellence across the development and management company’s senior living portfolio, while promoting rapid expansion with successful execution.

“Shelley has played a pivotal role in the expansion of Sonata’s footprint throughout Central and South Florida,” said Beebe. “This reorganization emphasizes operational excellence at the top and will position Sonata for accelerated growth and value creation for our partners.”

In her new role, Esden will focus on exploring growth opportunities and oversee all strategic initiatives related to product and service innovation in senior living.

“I am excited to continue building Sonata’s legacy as an industry leader and innovator while embarking upon this next phase of growth,” added Esden. “Stuart and I have carefully planned this transition by strengthening Sonata’s expertise in operations with the addition of a like-minded, top-performing industry leader.”

Jamie Merrill will succeed Esden as Sonata’s COO. Merrill arrives at Sonata from Brookdale Senior Living, where she compiled a record of success as VP of Operations for 72 senior living communities across Florida. Merrill was also named a 2022 McKnight’s Woman of Distinction.

At Sonata, Merrill’s top priorities will be to steward the company’s service-oriented culture and develop leadership to support sustained growth at a level of high performance.

“Jamie will help Sonata embrace innovation and leverage operational best practices to ensure Sonata’s high standards of service and care are sustained during this next phase of accelerated growth,” said Esden of her successor.

Esden added, “The future is bright for Sonata and our partners. With the demand for housing and quality operators on the rise, Sonata’s new, dual operational strength in leadership roles, combined with Sonata’s ability to provide ongoing exceptional services while maximizing ROI for investors is a perfect alignment for partners.”

About Sonata Senior Living

Sonata Senior Living is a regional owner, developer, and operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Founded in 2008, Sonata currently operates over 1090 units throughout Florida. The tenured Sonata team has earned a longstanding reputation as a trusted and proven provider of new development and turnaround acquisitions. Recipients of multiple Argentum Best of Best Awards, innovation, and service awards, Sonata’s pursuit of service excellence, unwavering commitment to its core values, and investment in top talent have made Sonata a provider of choice.

For more information about Sonata’s management and development services, visit www.sonataseniorliving.com or call Shelley Esden at 407-286-6490.

For photo requests, please contact marketing@sonatahc.com