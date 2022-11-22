Stefani Voorhees Joins Vālenz® Health as Senior Vice President, People
PHEONIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vālenz® Health is pleased to announce that Stefani Voorhees, SHRM-SCP, has joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President, People.
Having served in leadership positions in human resources since 2015, Voorhees brings extensive experience in developing organizational strategy, building and implementing people-focused programs, overseeing performance management, compensation and benefits strategy, compliance, and employee engagement. She also has a strong background in recruitment and talent acquisition.
“Stefani considers human resources to be the nucleus of the business and the catalyst to driving an exceptional employee experience and highly effective talent strategy. That makes her an excellent fit for the Valenz Health culture,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer. “Stefani will play a lead role in supporting our growth strategy and optimizing our talent to help us continue to thrive through future acquisitions and expansion. She is a terrific addition to the Valenz team.”
Most recently, Voorhees served as Head of Human Resources for Companion Protect. She also held leadership roles in human resources and talent management for BranchPattern, PeopleAdmin and Modis after working in client management and financial advisory services. She received her bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
“I’m thrilled to become part of an innovative company that places a high priority on relationships, alignment, communication and employee engagement,” Voorhees said. “People are every company’s greatest asset, and you can’t separate the people decisions from the business decisions. As I strive to foster a ‘love where you work’ mentality, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to support, develop and engage with all the great talent at Valenz.”
For more information about the Valenz executive team, visit valenzhealth.com/about/leadership.
About Vālenz® Health
Vālenz® Health simplifies the complexities of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement powered by its Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. Offering a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades of expertise in claim reimbursement and payment validity, integrity and accuracy, as well as a suite of risk affinity solutions, Valenz optimizes healthcare for the provider, payer, plan and member. By establishing “true transparency” and offering data-driven solutions that improve cost, quality and outcomes for employers and their members, Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
More information is available at valenzhealth.com.
