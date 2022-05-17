Vālenz® Hires John Paolacci as Chief Claims Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vālenz® is pleased to announce John Paolacci, MBA, has joined the company as Chief Claims Officer. With more than 20 years’ experience in managed care and claims, Paolacci has served in leadership roles in client services, operations, strategic planning, managed care product design, pricing, strategic partner contracting, business development strategy and M&A integrations. At Valenz, he will lead the Validation, Integrity and Accuracy (VIA) of claims and payments, implementing tech-enabled solutions that support a robust claim infrastructure for accelerated and streamlined claim operations.
As Chief Claims Officer, Paolacci will partner with Amy Gasbarro, Chief Operations Officer, who ensures early engagement and continuous clinical, member and provider advocacy across the entire healthcare ecosystem. Together, Gasbarro and Paolacci will facilitate a seamless entry for self-insured employers and members into the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform, a fully integrated suite of solutions that drives value and assures alignment of the member, payer and provider across the Claim Cost ArcSM.
“John is widely recognized as a results-driven, solutions-oriented leader with deep expertise in claim management and cost containment,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “His superior capabilities position us well to continue building a strong foundation in claim operations as our member base grows, and his philosophy of servant leadership aligns perfectly with the collaborative Valenz culture. We are thrilled he is joining the team.”
Most recently, Paolacci was Senior Vice President, Managed Care for Sedgwick, with responsibility for standalone managed care cost containment divisions including medical bill review, provider networks and client services. He also has held senior leadership positions with York Risk, Avizent Risk, and the Frank Gates Service Company.
Paolacci earned his master’s degree in Business Administration at Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, He lives in Granville, Ohio.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to be part of such an energetic, collaborative company that is driving true innovation in the market,” Paolacci said. “As we anticipate the needs of our self-funded customers and continue building the next generation claim organization to serve an ever-evolving healthcare industry, I look forward to advancing the business operations and Valenz vision for smarter, better, faster healthcare.”
About Valenz
Vālenz® simplifies the complexities of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, the Valenz approach aligns the member, provider and payer. We deliver this synergy through a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades-long expertise in claim reimbursement and payment validity, integrity and accuracy. By establishing “true transparency” and offering data-driven solutions that improve cost, quality and outcomes for you and your members, Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
More information is available at valenzhealth.com.
