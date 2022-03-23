True Captive Insurance to Host Leadership Event Focused on Self-Funded Health Plan Solutions
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Captive Insurance will host a special event in St. Louis with local business leaders to discuss self-funded health plans and strategies for gaining control of healthcare spend.
“The Future of Business & Benefits” is presented by J.P. Farley and Athletico Physical Therapy, and sponsored by Vālenz®, NavMD and 6 Degrees Health. The event is scheduled for April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Joel Goldberg, television host and in-game reporter for the Kansas City Royals, will deliver the keynote address.
With facilitation by Kiera Hanselman, employee benefit expert and employer advocate, the event will spotlight companies that have leveraged self-funded solutions for greater cost savings and improved member experience. Presenters include David Voorhees, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Captive Insurance; Adam Berkowitz, Founder and President of Simpara; Rachel Strauss, Director of Strategic Development of EHIM; and Dr. Jeffrey Davis, Founder of Link Primary Care.
In addition, a panel of local employers who have reshaped healthcare benefits for their business will include Woodard Cleaning & Restoration; Keystone Technologies; Shine Solar; Schaefer Autobody, and Wentzville (Mo.) Fire and Police Department.
Lunch will be provided by series sponsor Valenz, with a networking happy hour to follow the event.
Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
About True Captive Insurance
True Captive Insurance is a medical stop-loss captive for self-funded employer groups. True Captive financially invests in each member employer group through their True Funded™ captive program and takes a white-glove approach to health plan management and the member experience. True Captive Insurance’s program offers long-term stability and control over employee health plan expenses for self-funded employer groups of all sizes. For more information, visit TrueCaptive.com.

