Stoner Comedy Short Film, Knock, Starring Ash Diggs, Talent Harris, Emma Blue Jeans & Reena Ezra free now on YouTube

Knock stars comedians Reena Ezra, Ash Diggs, Talent Harris and Musician Emma Blue Jeans in a stoner comedy short film about a group of friends that hear a mysterious knock at the door. Watch at lnhstudios.com/knock Ash Diggs, Talent Harris Jr. and Emma Blue Jeans on Set with lava lamps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LNH Studios released their stoner short film, Knock, for free on YouTube November 21st, 2022. The film, about a group of friends who hear a knock at the door, won the audience award at the 2021 Cannabis Culture Film Festival. It stars comedians Ash Diggs, Talent Harris, Reena Ezra and Jordan Fried. It also stars the musician, Emma Blue Jeans. The film was shot in the summer of 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic lockdown at Jordan Fried's apartment.

Knock was written and produced by Jordan Fried. Jordan Fried is a SAG-AFTRA comedian and filmmaker originally from Warwick, NY currently based out of Rutherford, NJ. He has performed in the Binghamton Comedy and Arts Festival, Hell Yes Fest, The Northern Virginia Comedy and Arts Festival, The Turnpike Comedy Festival and all over the country. He produces the Sessions With Mary Jane Podcast for LNH Studios and is a member of the comedy troupe Late Night Hump alongside Reena Ezra and Brendan O'Brien.

Ash Diggs is the host of the Get Out The House! podcast and performs standup comedy all over NYC. He was a member of the short lived jazz funk rap group, DIGGS, based out of Vermont and has starred in the short films, Finding Ramses and Apocalypse...Later. Talent Harris Jr. produces and performs comedy shows all over NYC including Caroline's Comedy Club. He released his debut music album, Freak Butt, in 2019. His show Gimme A Break Comedy appears at Bowery Electric in NYC. Emma Blue Jeans is an actress, comedian and singer songwriter based out of Brooklyn, NY. Her EP, TV People, is now released on all platforms.

Knock is a comedy short film about a group of friends smoking cannabis who suddenly hear a knock at the door.

Written and Directed by Jordan Fried (@jfreeeze)

Produced by Brendan O'Brien (@BrendanOhBrien), Reena Ezra (@ReenaEzraHere) and Jordan Fried

An LNH Studios Production in conjunction with Late Night Hump.

Starring

Ash Diggs (@ashdiggs_)

Emma Margey (@emmablujeans)

Talent Harris (@talentharris)

Reena Ezra

and

Jordan Fried

Cinematography by Jordan Fried

Edited by Reena Ezra and Jordan Fried

Music by Talent Harris feat. Camilo "Deemo"



In early 2019, Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried met performing comedy in Suffern, NY. They realized they had a passion for comedy writing and decided to put on their Circuit Break Comedy Variety Show. After the success of that show, they looked for a new venue to put on a Wednesday night comedy show. They seemed to have a location for this show at the now defunct Nocturnal Muse Art Gallery in Nyack, NY (replaced by the beautiful Shelly Luan Gallery). The working title for the show that never was was Late Night Hump, and although the show never happened in its original form, Reena, Brendan and Jordan have been creating and producing together under the moniker @latenighthump ever since.

