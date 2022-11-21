Gordon McKernan Launches Annual Bike Giveaway Event
McKernan’s annual Bike Giveaway event will gift 425+ free bikes to children across Louisiana.
I can remember coming down the stairs and seeing that bike under our family tree. I can’t help but want to share that feeling with as many children as possible.”LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched his annual Bike Giveaway event, which will provide 425+ free bikes in 7 different cities across Louisiana.
— Gordon McKernan
This year marks McKernan’s tenth annual Bike Giveaway event. What started out as a 94-bicycle giveaway in the Greater Baton Rouge area has since grown into a 425+ bicycle giveaway in multiple cities across the state. The event, which exists under McKernan’s charity arm, Gordon Gives, is the personal injury law firm’s largest annual community-based event.
The registration period for the Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway opens on November 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook and Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. A handful of bikes will also be given out on local radio stations across the state and on the @GetGordon Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition to bicycles, the lucky winners will receive helmets.
The registration deadline for those in the Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe areas closes on Monday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m. The registration period for those in Baton Rouge and Hammond areas closes on Monday, December 12 at 11:59 p.m. McKernan’s team will randomly select and contact winners the Tuesday after each respective deadline.
Standing the test of time, bicycles remain a popular and traditional Christmas gift for children. Inspired by his fondest childhood Christmas memory of receiving a shiny, red bike, McKernan strives to recreate the joy he felt for as many boys and girls as possible each year.
“I can remember coming down the stairs and seeing that bike under our family tree. I can’t help but want to share that feeling with as many children as possible,” said McKernan. “As we expand our business and become part of communities across the state, we want to give back to the people in each of those areas.”
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here