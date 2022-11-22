Seedtag Welcomes Kenneth López to Lead the Integration of its New Performance Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seedtag, the leading Contextual Advertising Company, has announced the hiring of Kenneth López Triquell as its new global head of performance. He has been appointed as part of Seedtag’s strategy to drive success in the execution of performance campaigns. Kenneth will be responsible for leading the global go to market of Seedtag’s new performance solution that will help brands achieve outstanding mid and low funnel campaign results in a cookieless world.
Kenneth López Triquell brings over 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, serving in sales leadership roles both in EMEA and worldwide. Prior to working at Seedtag, Kenneth launched Zemanta (Outbrain’s DSP), one of the first native advertising DSPs in the industry. Previously, he served as VP Sales at Adsmurai, a Facebook marketing partner, where he developed and executed the go-to market strategy in Europe. Kenneth has also worked at leading companies such as Twitter, Yahoo, Dentsu and Havas, which has allowed him to gain a wide range of experience and expertise in the digital space.
Over the past eight years, Seedtag has been building a privacy-first advertising solution, pioneering the use of AI and machine learning to create a contextual advertising solution that allows brands to drive better KPIs than standard digital and social campaigns. The company is now going one step further, following the acquisition of KMTX. Having integrated KMTX’s AI predictive models with its proprietary contextual AI, Seedtag is able to offer brands a full-funnel contextual solution that brings great results without sacrificing quality and brand safety.
Kenneth López, Global Head of Performance, states: “I have been following Seedtag for many years and I am very proud to be joining the team at a time of maximum growth at all levels of the company, and to lead the global launch of the new performance solution. We are building an exceptional global team that will undoubtedly help us take Seedtag to the next level.”
Mike Villalobos, US Head of Performance at Seedtag, adds: “Before joining Seedtag it was clear that the market had taken notice of our unique contextual capabilities. As advertisers continue to navigate through unknown waters to better understand identity and measurement while trying to achieve business metrics; we are positioned well to bring innovation at a global scale and provide our partners with outcome-driven value.”
On top of this hire, Seedtag is building a global performance team with presence in each market. The team will be responsible for leading local performance campaigns, ensuring Seedtag is best placed to offer brands and agencies improved KPIs, at all levels of the funnel.
Seedtag's performance solution is currently in a beta phase with certain clients, and will be rolled out internationally in early 2023.
About Seedtag
Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.
Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that has more than 400 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE and the US.
