Clean Eatz Kitchen Announces Partnership with Cleveland Charge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce its new sponsorship with the Cleveland Charge. The Charge are one of 17 NBA G-League franchises that have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G-League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Cleveland Charge, it's our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited the Cleveland Charge recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Cleveland Charge with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
“Clean Eatz provides the ideal nutritional guidance that today’s athletes need to perform at their best,” said Charge SVP/COO Rocco Maragas. “The partnership is a natural fit and gives our Charge players another great resource to help them get to the next level.”
ABOUT ROCK ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:
Rock Entertainment Group is the umbrella entity of the teams and venues that are part of Dan Gilbert’s Rock Family of Companies. It includes the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League; the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers’ training and development center in Independence, Ohio. As the unified brand platform, Rock Entertainment Group formally links multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties together to better position them collectively for collaboration, growth and new opportunities, while relentlessly creating amazing experiences for fans, teams, partners, stakeholders and thousands of staff members across the full spectrum of properties.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
+1 9103992334
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com