Health Imperatives Names Erica Scott-Puopolo Chief Development Officer
With an extensive background in nonprofit development, Scott-Puopolo will lead and expand Health Imperatives’ fundraising and communications efforts
Erica is the perfect fit at just the right time in our evolution. I look forward expanding our thought leadership platform when it comes to addressing health and wealth disparities in Massachusetts.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Kehoe, President & CEO of Health Imperatives, today announced that Erica Scott-Puopolo will join the organization as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Scott-Puopolo will work under the guidance of Kehoe to lead and expand fundraising and communications efforts for the nonprofit.
— Julia Kehoe, President & CEO Health Imperatives
“Erica is the perfect fit at just the right time in our evolution,” noted Health Imperatives President & CEO Julia Kehoe. “She is deeply committed to social justice and to our mission. I look forward to working with her to identify opportunities to reach new audiences and expand our thought leadership platform when it comes to addressing health and wealth disparities in Massachusetts.”
Scott-Puopolo has served as Director, Chief Fundraising Officer, or Director of Development for five organizations nationwide and has grown the budgets and portfolios of each, often well beyond their initial fundraising goals. Most recently, Scott-Puopolo provided high level fundraising strategy for Almquist & Associates. Prior to that, she served as Director of Development for RAICES, where she managed and nearly doubled their initial $1MM portfolio and developed a new 501(c)(4) fundraising program that exceeded its initial goal by 125%, among other notable achievements.
She also has experience directing organizations dedicated to ensuring underserved populations in North Carolina receive healthcare, a goal that aligns perfectly with Health Imperatives’ mission. Originally from Massachusetts, Scott-Puopolo has also held a variety of positions advocating for underserved populations in the Bay State. She has served as Commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth, as a Board Member of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and as a member of the Social Impact and Finance Committees of Women’s Fund SouthCoast. Her intimate knowledge of the healthcare nonprofit industry, combined with her extensive and impressive history of record-breaking fundraising efforts make Scott-Puopolo a formidable addition to the Health Imperatives team.
As CDO, Scott-Puopolo will enhance Health Imperatives’ existing fundraising systems and develop strategic new models to create an efficient overall fundraising program that abides by all industry best practices. This firm foundation will provide a base for Erica to expand Health Imperatives’ robust institutional giving program and build out a strong individual giving program. She will also collaborate closely with the President/CEO and the Director of Communications and Marketing to strengthen communications and targeted messaging by strategically leveraging media relations to broaden awareness of Health Imperatives and its mission.
“I’m looking forward to working with an organization dedicated to providing meaningful opportunities for people impacted by violence, poverty, and discrimination,” Scott-Puopolo says. “I’m particularly excited to build a major gifts program and expand Health Imperatives’ communications efforts to engage more stakeholders and broaden our reach.”
About Health Imperatives
Health Imperatives is a 501(c)(3) organization serving Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of low-income or vulnerable families and individuals in the region.
Health Imperatives’ trauma-informed, inclusive services are structured around four primary areas of focus and expertise: Sexual and Reproductive Health Care and other Health Care Services, Youth and Young Families, WIC Nutrition Assistance and Support for Survivors of Violence. Through these services, Health Imperatives provides high-quality, compassionate, and equitable care to people of all income levels, races, ethnicities, sexualities, gender identities, countries of origin, and immigration status.
