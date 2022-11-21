521 Promo Launches Custom Board Game Fundraising Program Set
EINPresswire.com/ -- The fundraising program set can be used by all kinds of groups, communities, and schools to raise money for a particular need or to support local non-profit charities.
521 Promo, a board and card game manufacturing company, has recently launched a fundraising program set that allows customers to generate donation money using custom board games. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of custom board and card games for customers, and this new fundraising program set utilizes the advertising capability of their hallmark ‘opoly’ custom game.
521’s fundraising program set involves designing a custom game modeled after the popular board game Monopoly where all the names of the real estate properties are replaced by the name of sponsors. The name of the game is also changed to a different name related to the fundraiser event and the suffix ‘opoly’ is added at the end. The company offers to help customers using their fundraising program set every step of the way from start to finish.
521 provides a comprehensive Sponsorship Pricing Guide from where customers select the guide that aligns with the quantity of games they wish to produce. The guide contains the suggested selling prices for each (real estate) spot on the board, including the money sponsorships as well as individual sponsorships. Customers or the team managing the fundraiser has the liberty to lower or increase the prices according to their needs and preference. The guide also allows them to verify whether or not they will raise enough money in addition to the cost of production and shipping. 521 also provides their customers sample email and agreement documents to help them in their search and partnership with sponsors,
Once the sponsors have been confirmed, high quality logo images are collected from them to be imprinted on the property slots and the bank notes (reserved for the money sponsor). While designing the graphics for the custom game, customers can either work with their own designer or enlist 521 Promo’s game design service. For those who chose to do the design work on their own, the company provides templates that may be used for framing the custom game. To eliminate any error, the design goes through several rounds of revisions and feedback before the final stage of production.
The minimum order for custom games is 250 units and the quantity of units may have an impact on the length of the production process. This can range from anywhere between 2 weeks for small orders to 8-10 weeks for larger orders. For further information, the company shares the entire process of their fundraising program set on their website and you can check them out here.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “Many people hesitate to follow through with a great fundraising idea because the amount of work can feel insurmountable. Here at 521 Promo, we understand that running a fundraiser can require a great deal of time, energy and patience as you work through the various logistics needed to pull off a great project. So we make the process simple for you.”
About 521 Promo: 521 Promo is a game design and manufacturing company that has been in the industry for more than 10 years. The company designs custom games including board games, card games, ‘opoly’ games, and custom dice.
