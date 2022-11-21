Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of codeBOSTON, MA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The research evaluates the industry’s top players to advise organizations on which platform can better fit their business needs and combat the current technical personnel shortage.
The vendors in the Matrix were evaluated based on the functionality and usability of their solutions, informed by customer and user conversations, vendor participation, and Nucleus’ year-round assessment of technology deployments.
According to Nucleus, “LCAPs have proven to accelerate the DevOps cycle for professional developers and enable business users within the design, build, test, and publish phases to alleviate the burden of IT teams… Now, LCAP use cases have expanded beyond internal process automation and have become revenue drivers for financial services, professional services, and technology providers alike.”
Creatio believes its recognition is thanks to the composable application approach and no-code capabilities of the platform to easily build applications and automate workflows without a line of code. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons.
As per the Nucleus report, “Offering an array of pre-built marketing, service, and sales solutions in conjunction with its low-code automation and custom application development tools, Creatio delivers immediate out-of-the-box functionality with the ability to bridge technology stack gaps through citizen development.”
For a limited time, Creatio offers a complimentary copy of the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 for IT, digital and operational leaders to assess the leading low-code/no-code platform providers and make an informed choice for their organization.
