Entytle & Documoto partner to help equipment manufacturers connect “data to drawings”, simplifying parts sales workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more partsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems.
One of the most common aftermarket workflows - spare parts quoting - is complicated, time-intensive, and error-prone. It involves multiple steps, including referring to drawings, engineering change notices, technical details, and bills of materials that are stored in disparate systems. This capability is a must-have to efficiently determine the right part for the right machine.
Entytle has solved ‘proactive installed base selling’ for its OEM customers through its Installed Base Platform. Similarly, Documoto’s customers benefit from the digitization of machine and assembly drawings and technical data and connecting that with a digital parts catalog and a shopping cart. However, the lack of integration with a customer’s Installed base data left gaps in the workflow.
It was obvious that OEMs could benefit from a single, seamless, integrated application incorporating both of these capabilities. Entytle and Documoto are therefore partnering to help OEMs take advantage of both companies’ leading solutions and better serve their customers. As part of the partnership, Documoto’s solution integrates with Entytle’s Installed Base Platform, specifically with the Customer Portal. This enables end-users to get a comprehensive view of the equipment they own, the associated warranties & service contracts, all of their parts and service transactions, as well as connections with support and service. By connecting with Documoto’s parts catalog technology, end customers will now be able to look up parts for their machines in the same portal and add those to a shopping cart for a quote from the OEM or connection to an eCommerce solution. This will allow for a single experience and reduce the complexity in OEM to end-user interactions that involve multiple portals for asset data, parts & service, support, parts catalog, and eCommerce - all to make it easier to do business with and increase customer loyalty. Most importantly, for the OEM’s customer, it means no guesswork in quickly finding the right part for the right machine.
In addition to connecting the two companies’ technology, customers will also be able to leverage Entytle’s Data Quality Engine to get to a higher quality set of Installed Base data, enabling faster and/or more customer-specific implementation of Documoto.
“We are excited to partner with Documoto and their leading technology,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO of Entytle. “Their digital parts catalog technology is very complementary to the Entytle Installed Base Platform and our Customer Portal and will provide incremental value to equipment manufacturers.”
Steve Blanco, CEO of Documoto, said “Partnering with Entytle will multiply the benefit that equipment manufacturers get from Documoto today. Our customers will be able to take advantage of Entytle’s Data Quality Engine to make it easier to pull together installed base data. In addition, connecting Documoto’s parts catalog with Entytle’s Installed Base Platform will streamline end-user experiences, which will make it easier to do business with and drive greater revenue.”
For more information, contact Entytle at info@entytle.com or Documoto at sales@documoto.com
Entytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability. Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, Duravant, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com
Documoto is a Denver-based software company with a vision to help their customers “Win The Aftermarket”. Their flagship product is an industry-leading SaaS solution that helps OEMs and fleet owners overcome complex content challenges to provide an exceptional aftermarket customer experience. With Documoto, customers can create parts catalogs and related technical content; securely distribute that content over the web to any device in various languages; and find and order the right parts and products the first time, every time. Documoto customers are found throughout the globe and range from small manufacturers to some of the world's largest machinery companies and transit organizations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.documoto.com or follow us on Twitter at @Documoto or LinkedIn.
