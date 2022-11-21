Liminal accelerates the automated wallet adoption; onboards 3 new clients in APAC & MENA region
Liminal onboards Digitalexchange.id in Indonesia, Paxo Finance in India and Magik Labs in Dubai, hence expanding its base in APAC & MENA
We are delighted to onboard Digitalexchange.id in Indonesia, Magik Labs in Dubai and Paxo Finance in India as our valuable customers.”SINGAPORE, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke #WalletInfrastructure brand ‘Liminal’, creating a secured and robust platform for digital asset protection, announced the onboarding of 3 new clients in the APAC and MENA region, further strengthening its market penetration. #Liminal will provide a full infrastructure of Hot, Cold and Refill wallets to Indonesia's ‘Digitalexchange.id’; MPC Hot Wallets for Dubai-based payment gateway platform ‘Magik Labs’ and multisig wallet integration for Paxo Finance in India.
— Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Liminal
Liminal has over $200 mn assets under protection and has recently processed $4 bn+ transactions. With its focus on APAC and MENA regions, the platform is running on an accelerated growth trajectory by growing aggressively in client acquisition, especially in markets like South Korea, Japan, Africa (especially Nigeria), Indonesia, India and Dubai.
Commenting on the same, Manan Vora, Senior Vice President - Strategy & Operations at Liminal said, “We are delighted to onboard Digitalexchange.id in Indonesia, Magik Labs in Dubai and Paxo Finance in India as our valuable customers. This is an important stepping stone towards expanding our presence in our target markets region and becoming the most trusted #WalletInfrastructure provider in APAC & MENA.”
Iqbal Aristya, CTO of Digitalexchange.id, said, “We intend to grow and link more Liquidity Providers (LPs) to give our clients more trading options and liquidity. We are looking forward to having Liminal help us build a full infrastructure of Hot, Cold and Refill wallets while moving to a dual system of the order book and blockchain systems which is more scalable.”
Himanshu Bamoria, Co-Founder of MagikLabs, said, “Being a payment gateway for Web3 dApps, we wish to create a series of transit payment wallets to receive payments from our users. These payments will further be converted to desired tokens or NFTs via connectivity to other DEX aggregators, OTC desks or trading platforms. Hence, MPC Hot Wallets can be extremely beneficial for our business as it can provide desired transit wallet addresses and also provide automated transaction flows. We liked Liminal’s smart automation, especially for gas fees when users deposit in USDT, which is extremely important to us as a payment gateway.”
Neeraj Bhatt, Head of Tech, Paxo Finance, said, “Security of funds and tokens is critical for us as an under-collateralised investment loan protocol. Liminal as an already established platform supporting various blockchains like Polygon in its ecosystem, will help us solve our problems with its suite of services. Liminal’s multisig nature and hardware wallet integration meet all our requirements.”
Liminal, through its deep understanding of the market requirements, aims to create unique solutions that can add real value to businesses and customer experience. Its hybrid architecture uses proprietary algorithms to offer customised solutions that are plug-and-play and cost-efficient.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal, is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
About Digitalexchange.id
DigitalExchange.id is one of Indonesia’s Crypto Exchanges officially registered with the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI). Committed to listing digital assets with the best credibility, Digital Exchange currently has 53 assets listed, with more to come.
About Magik Labs
Magik labs is building a single SDK that aggregates local, crypto and global payment methods. It combines that with multiple web3 steps so that users can get an e-commerce-like checkout experience.
About Paxo Finance
Paxo Finance is an undercollateralized investment loan protocol that allows users to borrow upto 5X of their capital to invest in crypto assets, NFTs or the metaverse. The protocol also allows liquidity providers to earn high APY by providing liquidity in multiple available pools. The protocol is permissionless and trustless ; anyone can use the protocol without KYC or credit check. Paxo is audited and uses a wall guarded approach to safeguard lenders’ funds.
Learn more about Paxo by visiting Paxo.finance. Join our community to stay up to date on updates on telegram, discord or twitter.
