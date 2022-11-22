Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach Dubai: Guest Amenity and Sustainability
The Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach Dubai is committed to a green and sustainable future and works hard to minimize its waste and energy consumption.
We are extremely proud to receive Green Globe Certification”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach Dubai is committed to a green and sustainable future and works hard to minimize its waste and energy consumption. Over the year the hotel has implemented various initiatives to assist with this goal and currently records a carbon footprint of 47.73 CO2e kg per room night.
— Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Chief Engineer Binu Anandan
First certified by Green Globe in March 2020, Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach is located between The Walk, JBR and the Dubai Marina and is a popular choice for both business and leisure travelers.
Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Chief Engineer Binu Anandan says, “We are extremely proud to receive Green Globe Certification, which is the result of many months of preparation and hard work by the management team and each and every hotel associate, highlighting our true commitment towards sustainability. We shall endeavor to carry on reducing our impact on the environment and creating a better workplace.”
Moving with the global trend toward electric vehicles, Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach provides an electric car charging station to support new low carbon transportation options. Electric vehicles are cheaper to run and maintain than conventional vehicles and produce fewer emissions which contribute to air pollution and climate change. The hotel has decided to invest in this charging infrastructure to support guests who have made the switch to EVs.
Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach also has a keen focus on supporting its staff’s sustainable choices. The hotel has successfully installed water dispensers in its cafeteria and offices saving 10,966 plastic bottles to date. The water filters also have a sensor making it possible to restrict the wastage of water. Across the hotel, plastic straws, plastic bottles, cups, lids and other plastic items have been eliminated from all restaurants, which has proved to be very cost effective and a significant contribution to environmental protection.
A recent survey showed 85% of people expect to have touchless faucets for bathrooms in public areas, due to the impact of Covid. While contributing to better health outcomes, these touchless facets also make a major contribution to water saving. In response, Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach has successfully installed touchless faucets in 100% of guest and staff areas with total water savings of 50%.
