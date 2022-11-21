“GIVE A GIFT, SAVE THE BAY”: KONA EARTH ANNOUNCES SPECIAL HOLIDAY GIVE-BACK INITIATIVE
KONA EARTH WILL DONATE ONE DOLLAR FROM THE SALE OF EACH GIFT TO KAHALU’U BAY EDUCATION CENTER AND ITS REEF TEACH PROGRAM.
Heartfelt Mahalo to our partner Kona Earth who believes in our vision of Ola Ka ʻĀina, Ola Ke Kanaka (Healthy Lands, Healthy People.) ”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Earth, a single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm in Hawaii, makes giving back a priority. Their “Care In Every Cup” program donates a percentage of every purchase to local, non-profit partners.
— Cynthia Punihaole Kennedy, Director of Kahalu`u Bay Education Center
“Give A Gift, Save the Bay” is Kona Earth’s special holiday give-back initiative which will donate one dollar from the sale of every gift item to Kahalu'u Bay Education Center (KBEC) and its Reef Teach program. The special promotion will start on Black Friday and run through December 22.
Kona Earth’s “Gift of Aloha” sets are thoughtfully packaged and make a beautiful presentation. In addition to single-estate, 100% Kona coffee, the gourmet gift bundles feature delicious dark chocolate, made with 75% Kona cacao from the farm. Gift sets also include Kona coffee scrubs and soaps, candles, mugs, and custom Airscape canisters.
A WORTHY CAUSE
Kahaluu Bay is truly a unique place, offering spectacular and easily accessible snorkeling with a colorful diversity of fish and coral. Since 2007, Kahaluu Bay Education Center (KBEC), has promoted reef etiquette practices and carried out ecological monitoring to protect the bay’s important and fragile ecosystem. Volunteer community stewards participate in the Reef Teach program, informing beachgoers about simple ways they can respectfully engage with the bay and its inhabitants. Their message includes:
- Choose a reef-safe sun protection method, using only UV protective clothing and mineral sunscreen
- Stay afloat when snorkeling or swimming. Never step on or touch coral.
- Give marine life plenty of space; Do not touch, chase, feed, or harass.
As part of the program, KBEC provides free, mineral-based zinc oxide sunscreen in dispensers at the bay. Zinc oxide is one of only two active ingredients approved by the FDA to be considered “safe and effective.”
The hope is that by mitigating these chronic stressors, the ecosystem at Kahalu’u Bay becomes more resilient and can continue to support the community for future generations.
Cynthia Punihaole Kennedy, Director of Kahalu'u Bay Education Center commented, “Makahiki season is upon us and a time for celebrating the many blessings received during the past year. This season recognizes the importance of balanced stewardship toward the land and the ocean. Heartfelt Mahalo to our partner Kona Earth who believes in our vision of Ola Ka ʻĀina, Ola Ke Kanaka (Healthy Lands, Healthy People.) Together we can make a difference for our community and our keiki.”
A TRADITION OF GIVING BACK
As new owners of Kona Earth, Steve and Joanie Wynn make giving back an integral part of their Kona coffee business. Though relatively new to the Big Island, the Emmy award-winning couple has always made giving back a priority, producing pro bono videos to support non-profit fundraising through their previous production business Bayside Entertainment. The pair also produced “Journeys for Good,” their original documentary program that highlighted international volunteer opportunities in Africa, Cambodia, and Nicaragua.
Joanie Wynn remarked, “We feel so fortunate to call Kona home. It feels great to be able to give back and support preservation efforts at Kahalu’u Bay, a very special place close to our hearts.”
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn oversee every phase of the coffee production process, from picking the cherry to pulping, drying, and small-batch roasting on site.
Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2000 feet on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain, “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of reach remarkable size and quality.
Kona Earth also grows cacao, harvesting and processing it for their hand-poured dark chocolate bars made with 75% Kona cacao.
Kona coffee, chocolate, and gift items are sold direct to consumers via their e-commerce store, https://konaearth.com
