Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,357 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis

CANADA, November 20 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, on the margins of the Eighteenth Summit of La Francophonie.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Cassis underlined their continued support for Ukraine and affirmed their commitment to remaining united in the face of Russian aggression. The two leaders spoke of the importance of the implementation of sanctions against Russia. 

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Cassis highlighted La Francophonie’s role in promoting the French language and upholding democracy and good governance, as well as the need to strengthen these commitments. The two leaders underlined their desire to further facilitate the promotion of francophone content online.

The leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations at COP 27 in Egypt and the upcoming COP 15 in Montréal, Canada, and agreed to further advance cooperation related to environmental and climate action.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together to advance shared priorities.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.