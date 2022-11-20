St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4009096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours
STREET: New Boston Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
CROSS STREETS: Mt Pisgah Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
SEAT BELT? N
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Versa
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Versa, which had struck a live Green Mountain Power electrical pole. The vehicle subsequently struck and damaged a barbed wire fence as well.
The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival and never called to report the crash. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the operator of the vehicle. The crash may have occurred earlier in the morning between the hours of midnight and the time of the initial response by Troopers. Anyone travelling on New Boston Rd at the above-mentioned times may have driven by the scene and or observed the operator fleeing the area. Tips can be made anonymously using the following link: STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4009096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours
STREET: New Boston Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mt Pisgah Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
SEAT BELT? N
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Versa
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Versa, which had struck a live Green Mountain Power electrical pole. The vehicle subsequently struck and damaged a barbed wire fence as well.
The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival and never called to report the crash. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the operator of the vehicle. The crash may have occurred earlier in the morning between the hours of midnight and the time of the initial response by Troopers. Anyone travelling on New Boston Rd at the above-mentioned times may have driven by the scene and or observed the operator fleeing the area. Tips can be made anonymously using the following link: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us