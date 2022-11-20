Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,349 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4009096                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours

STREET: New Boston Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

CROSS STREETS: Mt Pisgah Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

SEAT BELT? N

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Versa, which had struck a live Green Mountain Power electrical pole. The vehicle subsequently struck and damaged a barbed wire fence as well.

 

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival and never called to report the crash. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the operator of the vehicle. The crash may have occurred earlier in the morning between the hours of midnight and the time of the initial response by Troopers. Anyone travelling on New Boston Rd at the above-mentioned times may have driven by the scene and or observed the operator fleeing the area. Tips can be made anonymously using the following link: STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4009096                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours

STREET: New Boston Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mt Pisgah Rd

WEATHER:         Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

SEAT BELT? N

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Versa, which had struck a live Green Mountain Power electrical pole. The vehicle subsequently struck and damaged a barbed wire fence as well.

 

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival and never called to report the crash. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the operator of the vehicle. The crash may have occurred earlier in the morning between the hours of midnight and the time of the initial response by Troopers. Anyone travelling on New Boston Rd at the above-mentioned times may have driven by the scene and or observed the operator fleeing the area. Tips can be made anonymously using the following link: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.