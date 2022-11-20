St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4009096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours

STREET: New Boston Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mt Pisgah Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

SEAT BELT? N

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 19, 2022 at approximately 0657 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Versa, which had struck a live Green Mountain Power electrical pole. The vehicle subsequently struck and damaged a barbed wire fence as well.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival and never called to report the crash. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the operator of the vehicle. The crash may have occurred earlier in the morning between the hours of midnight and the time of the initial response by Troopers. Anyone travelling on New Boston Rd at the above-mentioned times may have driven by the scene and or observed the operator fleeing the area. Tips can be made anonymously using the following link: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us