Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,339 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Burglary, Domestic Assault and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5005324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 0050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 Newport Center

VIOLATION: Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Bolio                                            

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/20/2022 at approximately 0051 hours the Vermont State Police responded to reports of an active burglary in progress. Investigation revealed that Anthony Bolio broke into a locked and occupied residence he was barred from entering, assaulted a family member and deprived them of property, interfered with their ability to contact police, and damaged their property. Bolio was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Bolio was held on $25,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court. Bolio was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 11/21/2022 at 12:30PM on the charges of Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2022 at 1230PM       

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Burglary, Domestic Assault and other charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.