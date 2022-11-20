Derby Barracks / Burglary, Domestic Assault and other charges
CASE#: 22A5005324
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 0050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 Newport Center
VIOLATION: Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Anthony Bolio
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/20/2022 at approximately 0051 hours the Vermont State Police responded to reports of an active burglary in progress. Investigation revealed that Anthony Bolio broke into a locked and occupied residence he was barred from entering, assaulted a family member and deprived them of property, interfered with their ability to contact police, and damaged their property. Bolio was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Bolio was held on $25,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court. Bolio was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 11/21/2022 at 12:30PM on the charges of Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2022 at 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
