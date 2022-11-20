Derby Barracks / Burglary, Domestic Assault and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 0050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 Newport Center

VIOLATION: Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Anthony Bolio

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2022 at approximately 0051 hours the Vermont State Police responded to reports of an active burglary in progress. Investigation revealed that Anthony Bolio broke into a locked and occupied residence he was barred from entering, assaulted a family member and deprived them of property, interfered with their ability to contact police, and damaged their property. Bolio was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Bolio was held on $25,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court. Bolio was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 11/21/2022 at 12:30PM on the charges of Burglary, Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2022 at 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov