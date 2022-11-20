Submit Release
Incarcerated woman walks away from Sacramento area reentry program

SACRAMENTO — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Marissa Bakers, who walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

At 1:50 p.m., CDCR officials received notification that Bakers had removed her Global Positioning Device (GPS) without permission. An emergency count was immediately conducted in the CCTRP and video surveillance confirmed Bakers had left the facility. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were contacted and dispatched to locate and apprehend Bakers. Notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Bakers, 29, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 202 pounds. She has short hair and was last seen wearing a blue velvet sweatsuit, white t-shirt, gray tennis shoes and a gray jacket.

Bakers was received by CDCR in July 2022 after being convicted out of San Diego County for battery with serious injury. She was scheduled to release from custody in January 2023.

Anyone who sees Bakers or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

CCTRP allows eligible individuals to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all incarcerated people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov.

Incarcerated woman walks away from Sacramento area reentry program

