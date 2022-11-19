Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash On I-95 In Baltimore County

(WHITE MARSH, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred this morning in Baltimore County.

At about 7:20 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to I-95 South in White Marsh, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck on the roadway. According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95. The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, of New York, was wearing a fluorescent vest and was attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting his tractor-trailer to his truck.

At the same time, a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line, struck the tractor-trailer and Thomas. Thomas was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. I-95 South was partially closed for about three hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

