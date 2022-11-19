Natasha Owens Performs for Former President Donald J. Trump at the America First Experience and Gala at Mar A Lago
Natasha Owens performs at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala at the Mar A Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Former President Donald J. Trump watches Natasha Owens perform at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala at the Mar A Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Natasha Owens talks with Kari Lake after performing at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala at the Mar A Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
"What an honor it was to sing to the greatest President of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump,” says Owens. "When I took the stage he was smiling at me from the front row. I smiled back and told myself, 'No pressure at all, Tosh.' I dedicated my song, ‘Warrior' to him, as he has been such a warrior for the U.S.A. He loves our country and he continues to fight for us. I love that he leads with peace through strength. I’m ready to Make America Great Again, again."
With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The new album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as “America First,” a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The new collection of songs also includes “Freedom Is The Song,” “Prayer For America,” and the soaring ballad, “Broad Stripes, Bright Stars,” as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: “God Bless America,” “My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee,” “America The Beautiful,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless The U.S.A.”
Owens made headlines over the July 4th weekend with digital billboards promoting the album release “flying over enemy territory” in New York City’s Times Square. The unapologetic patriot has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago, main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero’s Honor Festival, and she was the featured performer at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.
American Patriot was produced for Nashville-based record label Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin. A portion of all proceeds from the new album will go to support organizations that directly invest in our veterans and American heroes.
American Patriot is available now: https://ffm.to/patriot
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
