Comedians Nick Callas, Franco Danger and Kate Nichols take over Annabella's House of Mozzarella November 26th at 9 PM

Annabella's Comedy Lounge features New Jersey's own Nick Callas returning from The Comedy Cellar in NYC to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annabella's Comedy Lounge, Presented by LNH Studios, is premiering at Annabella's House of Mozzarella on November 26th, 2022 at 9 PM. Doors open at 8:30 PM.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS. They are available online for $15, $20 at the door.

Starring

Franco Danger (The Comedy Store, Stress Factory)

Kate Nichols (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Belleville Broads)

and Nick Callas (The Comedy Cellar, MTV)

Hosted by

Jordan Fried (Rhino Comedy Club, Eastville Comedy Club)

Special guest appearance by Tania Lewis (Caroline's)

Nick Callas (@MrNickCallas) is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer/director and alumni of NYU Tisch Dramatic Writing. He starred in Music Choice’s Questionable Choices and has been featured on NY's Funniest for NBC’s SeeSo and in pilots for MTV, Eko and SnapChat. He has created short form content for Comedy Central, Elite Daily and AOK. His stand up comedy highlights his physicality, energy, characters and imagination. Nick plays major comedy clubs across the country including the world famous Comedy Cellar and Caroline’s on Broadway. Nick starred in ‘At Midnight’ which premiered at the San Diego International Film Festival, and stars in ‘JAMS’ set to release early 2020. Nick has headlined in the Rhode Island Comedy Festival, the Hoboken Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. His new tour is TBA.

On Nick’s Instagram he created a series of original, one minute characters for 121 consecutive days. As well as dozens of celebrity impressions which have accrued millions of views on TikTok. Find them and even more content @MrNickCallas on all platforms.

Kate Nichols (@HeyKateNichols) is a stand up comedian, improviser, writer and storyteller who’s bounced around New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey all her life. She performs at venues all over the tri-state and the US and has performed internationally at clubs in Canada, Switzerland, and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival 3 years in a row. Kate also appeared on A&E’s series “Bae or Bail”. She’s half of comedy duo “Belleville Broads” with improv partner Angelique Londino. The pair perform as animal-print loving, exaggerated versions of everyone’s favorite over-the-top Aunts from New Jersey and Long Island and they’ve hosted shows for notable comics such as America’s Got Talent finalist Gina Brillon. Kate has also appeared on numerous podcasts including Period Piece, Nice Guys and Hello Thoughts.

Franco Danger (@Franco_Danger) is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, content creator coming from the heart of central New Jersey. Transporting audiences to the edges of his imagination with sharp material and playful delivery, his comedic style has been pleasing audiences all over the east and west coast as well as internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in Scotland and The Comedy Nest in Montreal. He has performed with the likes of Chris Gethard, Jessica Kirson, Ari Shaffir, Shane Torres and Mark Normand.

Jordan Fried (@Jfreeeze) is a SAG AFTRA comedian and filmmaker from Warwick, NY currently based in Rutherford, NJ. He is the co-director, co-writer and star of Beware The Horn, a film about a film school graduate that stumbles upon an improv troupe that he thinks is a cult. He studied Digital Media Production and English at Tulane University, where he was a member of Cat Mafia Comedy. He’s performed at Rhino Comedy, Eastville Comedy Club, Hell Yes Fest, Binghamton Comedy and Arts Festival, New Orleans Comedy and Arts Festival and Northern Virginia Comedy Festival. He produces the comedy variety show, Circuit Break; Late Night Hump at NJ Weedman’s Joint; and he is a founding member of the improv troupes, Duly Noted and The Mutts. He also teaches media, podcasting and comedy classes for Montclair Film and Educate The Block.

Tania Lewis is a native New Yorker, originally stemming from the mean streets of Westchester County. Tania has performed standup comedy for over a decade. She is noted for her unique writing style, clever wit, and dead-pan delivery.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

To learn more about LNH Studios, LLC visit their website and Instagram.

For more information about LNH Studios, LLC and to arrange to speak to a company spokesperson, please contact Jordan Fried at 845-545-0284 or latenighthump@gmail.com