Today Marks the 36th Annual DC Courts Adoption Day

The 2022 DC Courts 36th Annual Adoption Day video is now posted – and it’s all good – as you can see here.

During fiscal year 2021, 174 children were adopted in the District of Columbia. That is 174 kids in forever loving homes. But we’re not talking numbers, were talking about super amazing children whose worlds have opened wider than ever through adoption, providing each of them with unlimited potential and loving parents who will be with them every step of the way.

If you think this sounds like a good thing, take a look at what it looks like.

Saturday, November 19, 2022, marks the 36th Annual DC Courts Adoption Day. Due to the COVID pandemic, this is the third year in row we are celebrating in a different way, keeping our community safe.

It may be a silver lining in a global pandemic. A path paved in hope and security. After all, it may be this nearly three-year-old pandemic that gave so many of us a new perspective on just what matters most in our lives. It’s family. It’s devolution and commitment with unlimited love to give and get back.

It’s those behind the scenes and on the front lines at DC Superior Court’s Family Division and the DC Department of Child and Family Services Agency who have proved to be the true advocates and voice for children on an uncertain path with an unknown future.

Our third annual DC Adoption Day project includes videos and pictures from so many families which have grown over the last year, along with adoption judges, social workers, and attorneys. And yes – longtime NBC 4 news anchor, child advocate and Wednesday’s Child creator Barbara Harrison is back too, for her 36th time as the host of the festivities. She has been with us and the children since the very beginning.

"This video is so incredibly heartwarming and allows the families to share their stories even more than during our in-person Adoption Day ceremonies. I encourage everyone to watch this tremendously inspiring video. It’s upbeat and a welcome reminder of the joy of family as we enter the holiday season," said DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring. "We thank Ms. Harrison for all she continues to do to help find children their forever homes.”

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a child in need of a loving and forever home is encouraged to call 202-671-LOVE (202-671-5683).

There are currently 75 children in the District that the Child & Family Services Agency is seeking adoptive families for. That is nearly double the number of kids seeking a forever home this time last year.

We hope you will consider opening your heart and home to one of them.

# # #