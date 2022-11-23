Introducing INLET DRONE VIDEOS

FIrst Three Inlets America's Boating Channel INLET DRONE VIDEOS

America’s Boating Channel Launches New Video Service Offering

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first three titles of INLET DRONE VIDEOS, the newest service offering from America’s Boating Channel™, will launch online and in social media over Thanksgiving Weekend.

“CAPE FEAR” will debut on Friday November 25, “COLUMBIA RIVER BAR” on Saturday November 26, and “HAULOVER” on Sunday November 27.

The new series of videos combine narrated low altitude aerial shots with chart animations to assist mariners navigating entrances to specific major US waterways across the nation for the first time.

Each video will be featured for a twenty-four-hour period starting at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the homepage of AmericasBoatingChannel.com and across leading social networks. The videos also will be posted permanently in the new INLET DRONE VIDEOS playlist on America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

America’s Boating Channel’s award-winning drone videographer, Steve Troletti, announced the online launch, saying, “Recreational boat operators will now be able to screen videos to prepare themselves for crossing three of the nation’s most challenging inlets.”

“For ‘CAPE FEAR,’ knowing in advance how aids to navigation (ATONS) overlap on North Carolina’s Cape Fear River and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW); for ‘COLUMBIA RIVER BAR,’ understanding danger areas and the final decision point for crossing the bar on the Washington Oregon border; and for ‘HAULOVER,’ learning about the approach channel and how to avoid this notorious Florida inlet’s most dangerous waves – are key to safe passage,” he added.

“INLET DRONE VIDEOS cover the most important considerations for boaters planning to depart from and return through dangerous waterway entrances. The next nine inlets for coverage are now being selected as we accelerate our roll-out of this vital service offering,” concluded Troletti.

America’s Boating Channel’s seventh season of videos, now in development, will premiere throughout the 2023 boating season and includes “BORDER CROSSING,” “SLIPS, TRIPS AND FALLS,” “PARTNER IN COMMAND,” “DISEMBARKING HAZARDS,” “BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN,” “ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES,” “TOWED SPORTS SAFETY,” “TYING DOCK LINES,” “INTROUDCING AIS,” “MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE,” “NAVIGATING LOCKS,” and “WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

