Visit historic David Davis Mansion State Historic Site during Christmas at the Mansions tour Dec. 10

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, November 18 - The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site will once again be part of the popular Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington on Saturday, Dec. 10.





Tours run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and may be purchased at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press and Schnucks Supermarkets. They will also be sold at each location the day of the event for $20 .





The David Davis Mansion will feature the celebration of Christmas during America's Gilded Age (1870-1900), along with some of the early holiday traditions created before the Civil War. A special highlight this year will be Sallie Davis' wedding, which took place at the mansion three days before Christmas in 1875.





Also on the tour will be Bloomington's Ewing Manor, which will highlight Hazle Buck Ewing's love of nature. Holiday decorations will bring the outdoors inside, featuring natural elements such as pine cones, birch accents, cranberries and fresh floral arrangements.





The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, located at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington, was uilt in 1872 for Justice David Davis and his wife, Sarah. The site is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For more information, call the site at 309-828-1084.





Ewing Manor, at the corner of Emerson Street and Towanda Avenue in Bloomington, is home to the annual Illinois Shakespeare Festival. It is the former country manor of chewing gum heiress, philanthropist and activist Hazle Buck Ewing. For more information about the manor, call 309-438-6333.