Helicopter Set to Remove Old State Capitol Flagpole

ILLINOIS, November 18 - Who: Illinois Capital Development Board



What: The Old State Capitol flagpole will be removed to allow for modifications to the dome cap of the building. The $2.5 million renovation will provide exterior repairs and restore the drum support structure. All employees and visitors must vacate the building as a helicopter, provided by FairLifts in Kennesaw, Georgia, removes the flagpole. Project funding was made available through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.







When: Monday, November 21





Time: 9:30 a.m.





Where: Old State Capitol Building in Springfield, at the corner of 5th and Adams Street. For safety reasons, media must take photos from outside of the Old State Capitol grounds.





Interviews: Media interested in an in-person interview may contact Justin Blandford, Superintendent of State Historic Sites Springfield, at Justin.Blandford@illinois.gov or 217-622-5279.