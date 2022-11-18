Submit Release
Provinces eye distribution channels in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 18 -  

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 businesses from 42 cities and provinces are participating in the annual Supply-Demand Connection conference that opened on November 17 in HCM City.

Products and services from localities are being showcased at 500 stalls during the conference held by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, deputy chairwoman of the city People’s Committee Phan Thị Thắng said the programme played a role in connecting producers and distributors and boosting economic growth.

Launched in 2012, the programme has expanded its scale with a sharp rise in provinces and businesses joining in and the number of contracts signed at the event, Thắng said.

She asked the city’s Department of Industry and Trade to foster the link-ups with other cities and provinces and facilitate online business.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that online platforms would be used to promote link-ups between producers and distributors throughout the year.

Through the programme, businesses in the city can find a stable and abundant supply of goods at reasonable prices for the city’s market stabilisation programme, Vũ said.

It helps provinces find regular distribution channels for their products, he said.

Customers in the city can also buy high-quality specialty products during the event.

The event at Phú Thọ Indoor Sport Stadium runs until November 20. —VNS

