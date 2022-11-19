Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 22B4006438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 1746 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief
Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Joshua Whittemore
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Todd Popovich
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: Daniel Aker
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Liam Phair
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two males attempting to break into a residence on Main Street in the Town of West Rutland, VT. Prior to Troopers arrival the males had fled the scene, however, Troopers observed the door window of the residence to be smashed. Through investigation, Troopers learned that the two males, later identified as Todd Popovich and Joshua Wittemore, had broken the window and threatened harm to the residents (Phair and Aker). Whittemore was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. and Popovich was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of criminal threatening.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
