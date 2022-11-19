Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 1746 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief

Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Joshua Whittemore

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Todd Popovich

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: Daniel Aker

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VICTIM: Liam Phair

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two males attempting to break into a residence on Main Street in the Town of West Rutland, VT. Prior to Troopers arrival the males had fled the scene, however, Troopers observed the door window of the residence to be smashed. Through investigation, Troopers learned that the two males, later identified as Todd Popovich and Joshua Wittemore, had broken the window and threatened harm to the residents (Phair and Aker). Whittemore was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. and Popovich was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of criminal threatening.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.