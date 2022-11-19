Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B4006438

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 1746 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, West Rutland, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief

                        Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Whittemore                                              

 

AGE: 39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

 

 

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

                       

ACCUSED: Todd Popovich                                              

 

AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

 

 

VICTIM: Daniel Aker

 

AGE: 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

VICTIM: Liam Phair

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two males attempting to break into a residence on Main Street in the Town of West Rutland, VT. Prior to Troopers arrival the males had fled the scene, however, Troopers observed the door window of the residence to be smashed.  Through investigation, Troopers learned that the two males, later identified as Todd Popovich and Joshua Wittemore, had broken the window and threatened harm to the residents (Phair and Aker).  Whittemore was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. and Popovich was issued a citation to appear on February 13, 2023, for the violation of criminal threatening.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 1000 hours         

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

