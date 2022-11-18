Daily Session Report for Friday, November 18, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 18, 2022
Convened at 11:00 A.M.
For Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.
Communications Received
The House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, and has duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said impeachment against District Attorney Krasner, and has directed the managers to exhibit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and to manage the trial thereof.
The following Members have been appointed as managers to prosecute the impeachment against District Attorney Lawrence Samuel Krasner:
Representative Timothy Bonner
Representative Craig Williams
Representative Jared Solomon
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 140, Printer’s Number 3601.
Communications Received from the Senate
HB 151
HB 152
HB 359
HB 1577
HB 1862
HB 2428
HB 151
HB 152
HB 359
HB 1577
HB 1862
HB 2428
The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.