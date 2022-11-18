Daily Session Report for Friday, November 18, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 18, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

For Non-Voting Session

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

Communications Received

The House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, and has duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said impeachment against District Attorney Krasner, and has directed the managers to exhibit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and to manage the trial thereof.

The following Members have been appointed as managers to prosecute the impeachment against District Attorney Lawrence Samuel Krasner:

Representative Timothy Bonner

Representative Craig Williams

Representative Jared Solomon

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 140, Printer’s Number 3601.

Communications Received from the Senate

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2428

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2428

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.