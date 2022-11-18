Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,303 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Friday, November 18, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 18, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

For Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

The House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, and has duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said impeachment against District Attorney Krasner, and has directed the managers to exhibit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and to manage the trial thereof.

 

The following Members have been appointed as managers to prosecute the impeachment against District Attorney Lawrence Samuel Krasner:

 

Representative Timothy Bonner

Representative Craig Williams

Representative Jared Solomon

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 140, Printer’s Number 3601.

 

Communications Received from the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2428

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2428

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.

 

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Friday, November 18, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.