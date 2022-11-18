New Director of Oklahoma Film + Music Office Named

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, is proud to announce that Jeanette Stanton has been named as the new Director of OF+MO. Stanton joined OF+MO in 2014 as Deputy Director. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Stanton brings a strong background in management, marketing, business development and public administration to the team.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jeanette is taking on this important role,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “The film industry in our state is burgeoning and there is great potential for future growth, both in terms of productions we can recruit to the state, but also when it comes to growth of workforce and permanent industry infrastructure.”

During her eight years with OF+MO, Stanton was able to oversee the operations of the office as well as assist in the administration of the incentive program and recruitment efforts in attracting projects from companies such as Paramount+, Apple, FX Networks, GAC, Amblin and A24.

“I am humbled to serve the state under this new leadership role within the Oklahoma Department of Commerce,” said Stanton. “During my time with the office, I have seen first-hand the impact of Oklahoma’s film, television and music industries, and I look forward to working in collaboration with our local industry members alongside Commerce in the continued growth and development of these industries in Oklahoma.”

In addition to her work at OF+MO, Stanton has enjoyed previously volunteering with leadership and professional development groups such as the Association of Film Commissioners International, Association of Women in Communication, Sunbeam Family Services, Allied Arts, Junior League of Oklahoma City and deadCenter Film Festival.