Texas Trees Foundation Collaborates with City of Fort Worth on First-Ever Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP)

As metropolitan areas strive to mitigate urban heat, The City of Fort Worth advances its commitment to strategic management of its tree canopy and urban forest, continuing Texas Trees Foundation’s mission in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas.

Texas Trees Foundation and The City of Fort Worth have moved forward in creating the first Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP), marking the City’s forward thinking in protecting, expanding and managing its green infrastructure. Forests in urban areas generate a significant value over time and provide critical physical, social, economic and environmental benefits that make cities more sustainable and resilient.

“Our Foundation has a vision of creating a cleaner, greener, cooler and healthier Texas. For 40 years, we have focused our mission on impacting the City of Dallas, and we are delighted to now be doing the same in the City of Fort Worth to spotlight the importance of urban forestry and tree benefits,” said Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “Trees are a vital pillar of a healthy community, and we are looking to forward to creating the Urban Forest Master Plan for Fort Worth that will leave a green legacy for generations to come.”

The UFMP will evaluate current urban forest resources and City policies and ordinances relative to the urban forest. It will provide tools for urban forest managers to preserve, care for, and grow the city’s forest resources more effectively and will include methods to measure progress. Plan goals include identifying priority planting and preservation areas, identifying strategic partners interested in investing in the growth of the urban forest, and creating a centralized vision for the urban forest. The UFMP will be a long-term plan to maximize the benefits of the urban forest now and in the years to come. Members of the Fort Worth community can get involved by taking an online survey.

“Fort Worth has long shown its commitment to maintaining our green infrastructure, from being the oldest and longest-running Tree City USA in Texas since 1978, to the designation of a wildlife sanctuary in 1964 that later became the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge,” said City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “The creation of a Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan is providing the next steps in implementing the protection of our natural landscape that residents will enjoy for generations to come.”

The Texas Trees Foundation has donated $250,000 to the project in the form of sponsorships and donations from TTF partners Wells Fargo, Atmos Energy, Fort Worth-based Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation, and BNSF Railway. Additionally, the City is contributing $50,000 toward the project, utilizing Tree Fund Collections.

The collaborative work between the Texas Trees Foundation, the City of Fort Worth, Wells Fargo, Atmos Energy, the Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation, and BNSF Railway to create the Urban Forest Master Plan is a great example of the City of Fort Worth’s dedication to investment in the growth of its urban forest. Plan outcomes include identifying priority planting and preservation areas, reassessing the current citywide tree canopy goal, and recommending amendments to the Urban Forestry Ordinance.

“Much like a Land Use plan guides city planning and future development, we hope that a research-driven Urban Forest Master Plan will help facilitate a more efficient, effective and consistent decision-making process for the entire community, including city officials, non-profits, developers and home-owners alike,” said Nick K. Martin, Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation.

“Wells Fargo is committed to demonstrating leadership among financial institutions in sustainability, and believes that climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time,” said Wells Fargo’s North Texas Regional Banking Director Scott Wallace. “We are honored to support the Texas Trees Foundation and their important work that aligns with our commitment to help transition to a low-carbon economy and minimize society’s environmental footprint.”

“Our partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Fort Worth aligns with Atmos Energy’s commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities by investing in a safe and healthy environment for all,” said Bridget Wallace, Atmos Energy director of marketing services. “We are committed to helping Fort Worth thrive with a strategic roadmap for sustainable and safe forestry management, and we are honored to sponsor the development of this historic urban forest plan.”

BNSF Railways, headquartered in Fort Worth, is pleased to support the work of Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Fort Worth to develop an Urban Forest Master Plan to maximize urban forest benefits across Fort Worth. Through this public-private partnership BNSF Railways is committed to helping the City achieve its goals of sustainability, equitable management, and growth of the urban forest.

Texas Trees Foundation has been addressing urban forestry issues in North Texas for 40 years. The Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating reimagined green spaces through research-driven projects and programs such as their Cool Schools Program and NeighborWoods Program.

With plan research and analysis underway, the next step is to get community feedback. Understanding the community’s vision, values and preferences regarding the urban forest is essential to the success of this project. Fort Worth residents, business community members, and visitors are encouraged to share ideas by taking this brief survey: https://bit.ly/FortWorthUFMP. The survey closes at the end of February 2023.

To hear Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker speak about the benefits and importance of the Urban Forest Master Plan, view this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as9krlY-qqI. Learn more at Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan - Texas Trees Foundation: texastrees.org/FortWorthUFMP

